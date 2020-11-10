In the Country: Blackouts, Bats and Swearwords

Much can be said about the recent power outages that hit our neighborhoods of late. To take the high road, some say, “Better safe than sorry, no more fires please.” Others might say, “It’s just a short-term sacrifice to eliminate danger.” Justifications abound and I get it. No one wants more fires or smoke or drama or evacuations. Let me take this opportunity to say a few things about how much I enjoy having the power ON and set the scene that underscores my perspective on electricity without swearing.

So there I was, the power is out and I am about to have dinner by myself before I pack up the freezer contents of half-frozen ice cream and many unrecognizable and unlabeled items. We have all learned it doesn’t take long for things to melt. The rest of the family retreated to civilization to enjoy electricity earlier in the day. Without power a steak grilled outside and a bottle of red wine over candlelight were my only options for dinner. I knew I could get through that particular hardship. As the kitchen grew darker I could hear a rustling and whooshing and see shadows overhead. The flashlight was almost out of battery juice but I shone it around just enough to catch the wings of a bat flying around in the kitchen. Oh joy.