In the Country: Blackouts, Bats and Swearwords

Much can be said about the recent power outages that hit our neighborhoods of late. To take the high road, some say, “Better safe than sorry, no more fires please.” Others might say, “It’s just a short-term sacrifice to eliminate danger.” Justifications abound and I get it. No one wants more fires or smoke or drama or evacuations. Let me take this opportunity to say a few things about how much I enjoy having the power ON and set the scene that underscores my perspective on electricity without swearing.
So there I was, the power is out and I am about to have dinner by myself before I pack up the freezer contents of half-frozen ice cream and many unrecognizable and unlabeled items. We have all learned it doesn’t take long for things to melt. The rest of the family retreated to civilization to enjoy electricity earlier in the day. Without power a steak grilled outside and a bottle of red wine over candlelight were my only options for dinner. I knew I could get through that particular hardship. As the kitchen grew darker I could hear a rustling and whooshing and see shadows overhead. The flashlight was almost out of battery juice but I shone it around just enough to catch the wings of a bat flying around in the kitchen. Oh joy.
It’s always difficult to tell how a bat might get into the house and it’s even more difficult to get one out. Catching a bat is like trying to hit a knuckleball. They come right at you and veer away at the last minute. In the dark the degree of difficulty to deal with a bat is high. I swung blindly with my fishing net to no avail. To make matters more interesting, the kitchen was decorated with hanging toy bats to celebrate Halloween. To summarize: the power is out, the room is pitch black, the steak and wine are on the table, the room is decorated with Halloween bats and a bat is zooming in and out of my view toward me in the kitchen. I opened the doors in the hope that the bat would fly out but the night was too dark to tell if it ever made an exit. I will eventually find out. It was a defining moment as I considered my lack of appreciation for blackouts.
Everyone tells me I should invest in a generator and it is on the “list” next to fixing the latch on the screen door and repairing the gutters on the tallest part of the house. I doubt a generator will help me get rid of a bat but one would help me see the bat and save the ice cream.
Other highlights of power outages include having no water because the pumps don’t work; resetting all the timers (if I can find them); dealing with a brick of refrozen ice and junk on the bottom of the freezer; and trying to remember how to reset the blinking digital clocks throughout the house. In short, any power outage makes me deal with all the activities that I never want to deal with.
The logic of the scheduled outages is like a Rubik’s cube of reasoning. If the power goes out and there are no fires, how do we know that the outage prevented any fires? If the power stays on and there is a fire, we know the blame lies with the damned utility. If the power stays on and there is no fire, we can say, “Ha! I knew they should have never turned off the power in the first place!”
Life is better when you can turn on the coffee maker and get ready for a day in Wine Country.
Rich Moran enjoys all the little things, like electricity.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!