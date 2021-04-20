In the Country: Bottling and other wine country mysteries

The wine world is loaded with mysteries. Part of the romance of wine is the intrigue of how we moved from a gnarly stick in the ground to something that has a beautiful taste and makes us feel so good. I suppose some things can’t be explained or if there is an explanation, I don’t want to know for fear of losing that romance. Nonetheless, I do ponder some mysteries about the vineyard and the wine.
For example, how does smoke get into a grape? After each fire hereabouts the tragedy of “smoke taint” has been ruinous. Sometimes the fire isn’t that close to the vineyard but the grapes are ruined and all is lost for the winery. Through bad magic somehow the grapes don’t stand a chance when the smoke comes knocking. On the positive side, I suppose I could ask the same question about a variety of other ingredients that get into a grape like tobacco, black tea, licorice, burnt toast, espresso or fruitcake.
Another mystery is the nose of a wine maker. Just based on the bouquet, a wine maker can tell if the wine will be good when the liquid is still new in the barrel. When I smell and taste new wine I am overwhelmed by visions of Welch's Grape Jelly. Any resemblance to what will someday be a fine red wine is lost in my nostrils. I am suspicious that wine makers have nasal implants to enhance that sense.
The mobile wine bottling process is a mystery from start to finish. The 18-wheeler is first positioned in a parking spot meant for a Subaru and magic begins. The mystery is how juice goes from a barrel, disappears into a truck trailer and after some yelling and clanking comes out the other end a fully formed beautiful bottle of wine. How do those fat corks squeeze into the thin neck of a bottle without breaking the bottle? How are the labels applied so they are perfectly situated on the bottle? I am not sure exactly what happens inside those trailers but I envision flux capacitors at work like Willie Wonka’s Chocolate Factory.
One year we were involved in a hand-bottling operation. The result was more wine on the floor than in the bottle. The machine that was supposed to put the cork in the bottle had a handle like a pump and a sturdy base. The contraption approached each interaction like a battle between the cork and the bottle and was indifferent as to the winner. Some bottles finished the day with the cork peeking out from the top of the bottle and we hoped no one would notice. The labels made it onto the bottles at random angles but it was impossible to get all those little bubbles out and we hoped no one would notice the bubbles either. Like helicopters flying around on Mars, the bottling process will remain a mystery to me.
Questions like, “How many grapes are in a glass of wine?” have long been answered (about 80). No mystery there. The wine mystery to me is why that glass of wine tastes better in St. Helena than it does in Ohio. Why red wine makes the teeth on some people turn purple while others escape the side effect is another mystery.
Of course the greatest mystery to visitors and locals alike is why one bottle of Cabernet can cost $1,700.00 while a bottle of Cab from a different winery a mile up the road can cost $17.00.
Some of these mysteries should not be solved, at least to me. I want to keep the romance and intrigue safe. If you are a smarty pants and know all the answers, don’t tell me please.
Rich Moran roams wine country marveling at the local beauty and mysteries.