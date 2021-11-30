In the Country: Building a wine library

Wine libraries often equate to the number of bottles but there is another type of wine library — books. Like old pickup trucks and paintings of vineyards with an old white house in the middle, books are an integral part of wine country. The romance that applies to so many wine-related activities applies to books too. What can be more romantic than nestling into a comfy chair in front of a crackling fire with a good book and a glass of fine wine? Never mind that after a glass of wine in front of that fire you will be sound asleep and the book will be closed on your lap. The challenge of capturing the romance and essence of wine and wine country through a book keeps them coming.

Many wine-related tomes are coffee table books. The coffee table needs to be big and strong to hold this book category. Some are written by famous wine people and are full of big glossy photos that capture our envy. These books never go out of style because we all want to write one or be in one someday. Name a category and there is probably a coffee table book paying homage to it. Consider the fact that the book “Dogs of Wine Country” is so popular that several additional volumes were created to showcase more dogs. Not to be outdone, “Cats of Wine Country” soon followed. When the “Gophers of Wine Country” is ready for publication I will be ready with plenty of material.

Several volumes of “Women of Wine Country” are now in print. The contributions of women are so often overlooked and these books capture the importance of the women and their contributions past and present. Legions of books have been written about the men of wine country, so there is probably no reason to write the “Men of Wine Country.”

For the novice, there are guides on how to drink wine although I never had problems with that activity or needed a manual. Other guides include how to taste wine, how to make wine and how to become an expert on wine. What is really needed is a manual on how many wineries to visit in one day and how to act when you hit winery number seven. A manual on how to avoid bachelorette parties in wine country would be a big seller too.

Everyone needs a book that describes what music to listen to when drinking certain wines. Unlike beer-drinking songs, wine-drinking songs can vary considerably. The books that combine cooking and wine number enough to fill an entire bookstore. This category of book can be summarized in the well-worn maxim, “I cook with wine, sometimes I even add it to the food.”

Wine logbooks are the journals of our wine-drinking life. In these we chronicle what we drank when and how we liked it. My experience is that the logbooks are a good idea but are like reading Joyce’s “Ulysses”; everyone stops after the first page. Or else the logbook is abandoned after page 10 when the Cabernet spills over it.

For the traveler, wines of the world-type books are good ways to drink your way through a vacation. And for the historian, there are plenty of books about how wine saved civilization. For the engineer books about corkscrews are a necessity.

Wine and the regions in which it is produced are fertile territory for both authors and readers. Interesting people in an interesting industry with interesting stories are all that is required for great fiction or non-fiction. The fact that people want to write about and read about the area in which we live should be a reminder about our good fortune.

Rich Moran captures the wine country stories and may one day write a book about it all.