In the Country: Celebrating celebrity wineries

We have a bottle of Snoop Dogg wine in our refrigerator. In case there was any confusion whether or not the wine really came from the Snoop himself, his image is front and center on the bottle looking pensive. The mood and occasion that would inspire us to open a bottle of Snoop Dogg Cali Red Blend hasn’t moved us yet, but we are anxious to try it. I am cheering for his success.

The number of celebrities in the wine business continues to grow. Sometimes the cover of Wine Spectator looks more like the cover of Rolling Stone magazine than a publication focused on wine. Some celebrities, I would suspect, are dabbling, or more appropriately, tippling into the wine world. The Felco pruners and picking knives are not in their tool kit. For others, at least based on their own accounts, they are much more involved in wine production and might actually pick a grape or pull the leaves out of the bins.

The partial list of celebrities in wine includes singers John Legend, Fergie, Jon Bon Jovi, Sting, Boz Scaggs and Dave Matthews. There is a long list of others from sports and acting including Drew Barrymore, Dwyane Wade, Wayne Gretzky and Dan Marino. Just this week basketball star James Harden announced he plans to put his “beard on the bottle.” I am guessing that no one has told any of the celebrities about the economics of the wine business. Or have they heard about wildfires, water rights, gophers, labor shortages or heat spells? Do they realize there is more of a chance to make money in the manufacture of highway dividers or toilet bowls than in wine? Why do they enter an already crowded market? It’s no secret.

Like the rest of us, celebrities are not immune to the siren song of the romance of the wine industry. Winery ownership connotes an appreciation for nature and producing something that makes you feel good. (The latter is especially on-brand for Snoop Dogg.) Making wine is associated with a lifestyle that can an enhance the celebrity’s brand in a way that producing semiconductors cannot. It might even seem like a fun business. Everyone has seen the fun Lucille Ball had stomping on the grapes. She did for grape-crushing what Tom Sawyer did for fence-painting. Maybe for some, a career in wine is seen as a worthy retirement career or maybe it can be used for bragging rights, although I don’t see winery ownership in the same vein as a World Series ring or an Academy Award.

It is well-known that when it comes to winery ownership, logic is to be avoided. Logic would dictate that the celebrities who are entering the wine business could afford and enjoy the most expensive bottle of wine every day without owning a winery. Lots of people enjoy wine without owning a vineyard or winery. I like ice cream but the thought of buying a competitor to Häagen-Dazs never crossed my mind. Yet, here they are.

Celebrities have always been involved in the wine business. Founding Father Thomas Jefferson may have been the first celebrity wine person and many followed. The Smothers Brothers made a big splash with their wine in the 1970s. And now there is Snoop. The U.S. now boasts over 10,000 wineries, with more and more owned by celebrities. They have become the “influencers” who will impact who we see downtown.

I’m told Francis Ford Coppola is in Atlanta getting ready to shoot his next movie, which is self-financed with $120 million of his own money. I could be corrected but I doubt he made that money in wine.

The local “pool guy” once told me that he sees more celebrities on his weekly pool-cleaning route than he would see if he were in Hollywood. We are fascinated with celebrities just like we are fascinated with wine. I hope the combination is a good one.