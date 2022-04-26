In the Country: Gopher for dinner?

My investment banker neighbor asked if he could use our property to hunt for gophers to feed his 20-year-old blind cat. I didn’t hesitate to answer. “Sure,” I said, “Take as many as you want.” His cat is too old to hunt. Good for the cat, bad for the gophers and for me, a dream come true. My years-long battle with gophers may be coming to an end.

The gopher-eating cat is named Lepouce. In cat years Lepouce is 96 years old. She is the kind of hunter we all dream about having around a country house. She hunts and eats all the pests that ruin the gardens and leave unwanted reminders behind. In an alternative universe, my family has two barn cats that enjoy Fancy Feast mixed with Meow Mix every day and look out the window for warm spots for napping.

Lepouce has enjoyed the delicacy of gopher dinners for his entire life but 96-year-old cats don’t get around like they used to. Besides being blind, Lepouce is now riddled with arthritis. Mobility and sight are two attributes required for a big-game gopher hunter. Lepouce also has a unique advantage as a hunter because she is a polydactyl, meaning she has extra toes. Le pouce in French translates to the word “thumb.” But even thumbs don’t come in handy for a hunter who cannot see.

Lepouce is one dearly loved cat and her owner wants her to be comfortable in what time she has left. Gophers are the answer. Her owner is a “master of the universe.” A guy who gets up at 5 a.m. so as not to miss the latest on Wall Street. He is a refined “Renaissance Man.” When he appears on the property to go gopher hunting he does not look like a Wall Street guy. He looks like a character out of “Ghostbusters.” His traps look like a part that fell off a car engine and someone found a new use for the piece of metal, springs and wires. A degree in mechanical engineering is useful when it is time to set the trap. So far, his efforts are very successful, much to the despair of the gopher population. There are plenty to go around. Lepouce will only eat freshly trapped gophers so catching a bunch and plunking them in the freezer is out of the question.

The success of our gopher hunting activity has now attracted the attention of the local fox community. The fox likes the fact that he or she doesn’t have to chase the gophers around or dig up any tunnels. All the fox has to do is wait for a trap to spring and it’s like eating off a gopher skewer. Sometimes the fox wants the meal to-go which leads to disappearing traps. Foxes are smart.

All in all, it’s like a scene for the Discovery Channel. We have a blind 20-year-old cat with extra toes, who is lucky enough to have a loving owner who comes by every day to set medieval contraptions that catch gophers so well that the local fox population is appreciative. I love all the characters of wine country.

Based on sprained ankles, ugly mounds and disappearing plants, I am on the record as someone who would prefer to have gophers on someone else’s property. Since gophers are at the bottom of the food chain, poison is out of the question. To get rid of them I have tried all sorts of other remedies including placing both chewing gum and laxatives in gopher tunnels. The gophers may have enjoyed the cleanse but they didn’t disappear.

Finally, I may be winning my battles with gophers thanks to a multi-thumbed cat named Lepouce.

Rich Moran enjoys learning from others about the animal kingdom.