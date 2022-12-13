In the Country: Hostess gifts

A headline on a retailer’s blog about what to bring as a gift to holiday parties caught my eye. In big letters the headline blared, “Because you can be more creative than a bottle of wine.” What? I thought wine was a creative endeavor. Reading between the bold letters in the headline, I took this as an insult or worse, that I was out of touch with style. Am I behind the times? Is it no longer appropriate to bring a bottle of wine as host/hostess gift to a holiday party?

I took a quick survey of hosts and hostesses to find what wine-alternatives there might be. Suggestions included coasters, candy dishes, cheese boards and tea towels among other things that end up in a rarely opened kitchen cabinet. Given the choice between tea towels or a bottle of Screaming Eagle Cabernet; I would generally choose the Cab. I know many people don’t drink so a gift of alcohol may not be appropriate. But I am guessing that even the non-drinkers may have friends that would enjoy a bottle.

My survey suggested a gift of goodies from the food department is always welcome. Candy, cheese or anything from the the Model Bakery is a good alternative to the wine. But, everyone still thought wine topped the list for hostess gifts.

The problem in these parts is what to do if the host or hostess actually owns a winery? Is a bottle of wine from a winery other than the one who is hosting still appropriate? If someone works all day making Tootsie Rolls, is a gift of Red Licorice welcome or is it an affront? I’d like to find the answer to that one day.

Like many universal questions the answer depends, but is almost always a resounding YES, bring the wine. Winemakers and those who work in the industry always want to taste more and learn more and welcome gifts from other people in the industry. Everyone is always polite about the products of others. Even the big producers welcome a new bottle or two over the holidays. A wine producer who makes 10 million cases of wine a year (yes, they exist) might delight in a bottle from a producer who makes a grand total of 10 cases per year. I have seen the interaction between the big producer and the tiny producer up close and personal. It is a part of the holiday spirit here.

What are the other host gifts to bring to the wine country holiday party? A different survey at an actual holiday party suggested that welcome gifts would include a new pair of work gloves, a gopher trap, a rain gauge or the universal favorite, duct tape. These survey results may be skewed based on the attendees. I suspect no one had ever seen a tea towel so they didn’t have much use for them.

The discussion topics at the holiday parties don’t focus much on the host gifts. More likely, the conversation will turn to our appreciation to the fire gods who did not visit us much this year. Next topic is the appreciation for the rain that has visited us. Everyone hopes that the rain doesn’t end any time soon and continues well into the New Year. There are always complaints about the price of glass or the new hotel but the mood is always convivial.

I can think of no better gift than a bottle of wine from someone who had a hand in its production. Few gifts are more heartfelt than something that someone made, even those tea towels or cheese balls. Holiday parties in wine country are in full swing. Go to one or two and be sure to take that hostess gift.