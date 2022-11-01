In the Country: How much is enough?

Which is better, to have too many books or too much wine?

My friend was examining my recently built bookshelves and said, “What are you going to do with all those books? No way you can ever read them all.” This from a guy who boasts that he has 12,000 bottles of fine wine in his “cellar.” That cellar is actually a storage facility 20 miles away that he rarely visits. So my response to him was, “What are you going to do with all that wine? If you drank a case per day you will be dead before you finish it all off.” We both paused over the notion of drinking a case of wine per day. We were both right to ask the questions.

I won’t be able to get through all the books if I read constantly all day every day. (Some won’t ever be read least of all because they are written in a language that I don’t speak or read.) My friend will not be able to drink all that wine without dying of cirrhosis of the liver first. The objective is not to compete or debate which is more foolish, to have too much wine or too many books. Actually, it would be nice to have too many of both. So what’s the point?

Call me old-fashioned. but I like books. I like the feel of the pages as I turn them. I like to hold the book and pause, especially if the story is one that I embrace. I like to look at the photo of the author on the back flap and wonder how he or she came up with the idea. I like how books smell and I like how they look when stacked on a shelf. Books make a room seem smart. So I have a lot of them.

My friend with all the wine could say something similar. He likes the art on the labels and the story about each bottle. He likes the smell of a lot of wine in one place and he likes to study what makes one vintage or varietal better than another. Mostly, he likes the anticipation of drinking some of his collection someday. But he doesn’t do as much drinking as he does appreciating.

Wine country is full of collectors and collections. Take a look in some of the local garages and you will see car collections worth millions of dollars. How many cars does one person need? I know someone who has 2,000 corkscrews. Another friend owns a hundred vintage typewriters. Another local has several hundred fishing reels. Most of us only need one of these things.

Whether books, wine, hammers or kittens, like all of the collectors, we like being surrounded by things we love. It makes us happy. Which is better, too much wine or too many books? Both collections are lots of fun.

We are now approaching the Thanksgiving season and I am reminded of an anecdote relayed in Kurt Vonnegut's poem "Joe Heller."

Vonnegut says he and Heller were at a party hosted by a billionaire, and Vonnegut asked Heller how he felt that their host probably made more money yesterday than Heller's novel "Catch-22" made in its entire history.

Heller replied, "I've got something he can never have. ... The knowledge that I've got enough."

That message applies to collecting and appreciation. What is important is to enjoy what you have, no matter how many books or bottles of wine that might be.