In the Country: Mr. Green Jeans returns

This was the year. This was the year in which secrets about gardening would reveal themselves to me. This is the year when I have plenty of time to weed and fertilize and water. Previous years had me planting a tomato or two and hoping for the best but not this year. I was going to make this the year when we could sustain ourselves from the land, just like in the old days. We would have so many fruits and vegetables that we might have to build a cold cellar on the property.
I was not alone in my thinking. By the time I visited the local seed emporium the pickings were thin. Gone were the seed packets of tomatoes, basil or other summer delicacies. The choices among the seed packets were Swiss chard, okra or collard greens. In some locales I know that okra and collard greens soaked in bacon grease are a delicacy but I don’t want to bother with the bacon. So Swiss chard will be the heart of my garden this year.
Those seed packets contain a lot of seeds. Not wanting to waste any, I dutifully created rows until all the Swiss chard seeds were in the ground. And grow they did. My early crop was a gardener’s masterpiece of red and green colors all over the place. It occurred to me as I watched the garden turn into a Swiss chard jungle that I was actually not very familiar with the vegetable. I never bought any at the market and I wasn’t quite sure what to do with it when it was ripe. In fact, I didn’t know when it was ripe. Experimentation ensued but it soon became clear that when it comes to Swiss chard, the recipes are limited and the appetites for it are even more limited. The Swiss chard is still in the garden and still growing and is now a hedge that might keep coyotes out.
In the spirit of a Plan B garden, while the Swiss chard was growing I carved out a garden corner for what I wanted in the first place – tomatoes, basil and zucchini.
The tomato plants are now 6 feet tall but the actual tomatoes are few and far between. Like fruitless olive trees, maybe I planted fruitless tomato plants. At least the zucchini plants are prospering although a challenge to keep up with. One day the vegetable looks like a pencil and the next day it looks like the Goodyear blimp. Trying to catch the zucchini at the perfect size should be an Olympic sport. Once caught, what to do with all the zucchini is yet another challenge. The freezer is now full of zucchini bread, zucchini muffins, zucchini pizza, zucchini soup and zucchini lasagna. Yum for those long winter nights. The basil is not a problem to take care of because something ate it as soon as I planted it.
My garden experience has changed my artistic perspectives. Some people go to car shows to appreciate the work of others. Others might look in the windows of the galleries along Main Street. For me, the farmers market is where I go to see artistry.
As I look at the perfect (and clean) fruit and vegetables, my question is not, “How much is that?” My question is “How do they do that?” The true artists of the area are those men and women who create the art on display in the local farmers markets.
Sometimes upon returning from the farmers market I look at my own garden to further appreciate what I just bought and vow that next year will be different. We learn each year from the garden that went before and this year was a big learning experience. In the meantime, anyone interested in Swiss chard, please call me.
Rich Moran loves famers markets.
