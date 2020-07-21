In the Country: Mr. Green Jeans returns

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This was the year. This was the year in which secrets about gardening would reveal themselves to me. This is the year when I have plenty of time to weed and fertilize and water. Previous years had me planting a tomato or two and hoping for the best but not this year. I was going to make this the year when we could sustain ourselves from the land, just like in the old days. We would have so many fruits and vegetables that we might have to build a cold cellar on the property.

I was not alone in my thinking. By the time I visited the local seed emporium the pickings were thin. Gone were the seed packets of tomatoes, basil or other summer delicacies. The choices among the seed packets were Swiss chard, okra or collard greens. In some locales I know that okra and collard greens soaked in bacon grease are a delicacy but I don’t want to bother with the bacon. So Swiss chard will be the heart of my garden this year.