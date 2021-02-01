In the Country: My wine country resume

The pandemic has us all spending more time together with family. The togetherness is special and the “stay at home” time is one I will always cherish. Now that my family knows me so well they are encouraging me to find a job that will take me outside of the home. I agree and have decided to look for a wine country job. First thing, I need that wine country resume.

A resume can be tricky to create and I am not sure exactly where to start but after a quick survey in the family, here are just a few of my special skills and experiences that might apply to any job.

Qualifications:

• Expert Gopher Hunter: I know the difference between a gopher hole and a mole track. I have a bucket full of traps of all types and sizes. Although skilled in the hunt, the creatures are elusive and I have not caught very many. When I do catch one, I feel sorry for it. Nonetheless, I remain enthusiastic about the quest.

• Skilled Zucchini Gardener: My vegetable garden is expansive but the only thing that seems to grow is zucchini. The results are so productive that we often have more zucchini than we know what to do with. Some zucchini grow as big as a watermelon. All other vegetables are bought at the farmers market.