In the Country: Note to the renters

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

You may run out of water. Sometimes the irrigation system is not quite right, runs too long, and drains the well. Don’t worry, the water will come back on once the irrigation turns off and the well refills. Usually it takes just a few hours.

Tourists may show up. People from out of town are curious and believe any interesting building serves wine and is open to the public. The visitors may ask to come in for a tour but we suggest you say no unless you want to make new friends who drink wine.

Ignore the tractor noises. Vineyard workers are real night owls and will often get to work at 1 a.m. The machines can make a racket so there are earplugs next to each bed.

Feel free to garden. If the spirit strikes you and you want to return to nature, all the gardening tools are in the shed. Since you are coming from the city you will need gloves. Be sure to check for lizards and spiders inside the gloves before you put them on.

“No Television” Evenings. It is so beautiful here that the cable companies decided not to extend the cable this far so that we could enjoy the scenery and not watch TV. Books are everywhere in the house so find a good one and settle down. And, yes, that means no wifi either.