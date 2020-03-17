In the Country: Note to the renters

Hello, and welcome to wine country and our home. We are new to the rental game (you are the first ones!) so to make your visit more enjoyable please read this note before you arrive. We hope the advice and fun recommendations will help you comfortably settle in to a little slice of heaven.
Bring tennis rackets. Sorry to disappoint, we don’t have a tennis court but we do get an occasional bat flying around the house. They only come out at night, usually during dinner, and are mostly harmless. You won’t hit one with the racket but you will put on a good show for dinner guests. We recommend no one take a video of anyone trying to capture a bat.
Electricity may go out. Candles and flashlights are placed throughout the house for lighting, just in case. Most sorry to report that without electricity there is no running water so it’s probably not a good idea to use the toilets until the power comes back on. It usually comes on within a day or two.
Walk in the vineyards. Our nice neighbors will allow you to stroll through the beautiful vineyards at your leisure. Just watch out for rattlesnakes and wild boar. Don’t go if you smell sulfur in the air. It means the workers are spraying sulfur on the vines.
Gopher traps warning. Those little garden varmints just won’t go away so we set traps and sometimes they even work and catch a gopher. Just leave the traps alone. If a trapped gopher attracts any coyotes looking for a snack, let the coyote have it.
You have free articles remaining.
You may run out of water. Sometimes the irrigation system is not quite right, runs too long, and drains the well. Don’t worry, the water will come back on once the irrigation turns off and the well refills. Usually it takes just a few hours.
Tourists may show up. People from out of town are curious and believe any interesting building serves wine and is open to the public. The visitors may ask to come in for a tour but we suggest you say no unless you want to make new friends who drink wine.
Ignore the tractor noises. Vineyard workers are real night owls and will often get to work at 1 a.m. The machines can make a racket so there are earplugs next to each bed.
Feel free to garden. If the spirit strikes you and you want to return to nature, all the gardening tools are in the shed. Since you are coming from the city you will need gloves. Be sure to check for lizards and spiders inside the gloves before you put them on.
“No Television” Evenings. It is so beautiful here that the cable companies decided not to extend the cable this far so that we could enjoy the scenery and not watch TV. Books are everywhere in the house so find a good one and settle down. And, yes, that means no wifi either.
Wine tasting abounds. Any tasting room will welcome your group. Remember that wine tasting is not what you remember when it was free and you stood at the bar. Today a slurp or two is expensive and is more like sitting at a restaurant. Don’t go to more than four tastings in a day.
Wait a second! Never mind. This note made me wonder why we are doing this. We decided not to rent the home. It’s not about you. We reminded ourselves that it’s too much trouble. Besides, we want to use it. Even with all of the quirks, varmints and surprises, no one appreciates our place like we do. Sorry. There are some great B&Bs and other places to stay all around wine country. Have fun.
Rich Moran enjoys orienting visitors to the nuance of wine country as a local.