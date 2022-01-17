In the Country: Prune we must

Cold, damp, dark and generally miserable, it must be time to prune. The vineyards are full of hooded shadows wearing bright orange vests working on naked vines every morning. This is my year to get more involved in nature and the landscape on our property and pruning is my first step toward being a better person. What better place to start than with a pair of sharp clippers and a batch of unsuspecting plants and shrubs. Knowing that pruning a grape vine is an art form I will leave that activity to the experts. But all the other vegetation wants me to prep them for a new growing season and I am ready.

Where to start? One expert told me pruning is like giving a plant a haircut. I have had some bad experiences with hair so I pondered that counsel and thought it risky. What if I give that Japanese Maple a mullet? What if the fig tree wants an electric trimmer and not shears? I know a guy in high school who never recovered from a botched haircut. Better to go to the font of all helpful information and wisdom: YouTube.

To my surprise, regardless of the location, genus, species, color or time of year, any question about pruning can be answered in a YouTube video. Do you need to prune a camellia that is overgrown, that is new, that is sad, that is too close to the propane tank or just plain cantankerous; a video exists to resolve all doubts about the right thing to do. All that information is where my trouble began.

Our property has several apple trees that look like gangly teenagers. Regarding apple trees, one expert arborist on video encourages viewers to be fearless and says, “You can’t over-prune.” Taking his own advice, he attacks a poor apple tree with vigor. He looks like Zorro in a sword battle. At the end, all that is left is a stick with a few stubby branches pointing out from the trunk. Looks more like a hat rack than what used to be an apple tree. Fearless I will be on the apples.

Our local expert at my favorite garden center echoed the fearless approach. As if the trees weren’t worried enough, she added, “You gotta get ’em while they are asleep. At least they sit still for you.” Of course they sit still, they are planted in the ground! Yikes, that is nightmare inducing. Imagine having your limbs cut off while you are sleeping and you can’t move.

The garden videos from the UK are less violent and usually feature a woman with a posh accent. Think Julia Child in the garden talking to the plants. The approach with the English gardener is more gentle and meticulous. Each tool is soaked in bleach before use then, a few snips and off you go with a song in your heart for another happy season. It appears that pruning to the English is like baking cookies and not a violent activity.

So prune I will and I am pretty sure the trees and plants will flourish. As someone once told me, “The difference between a good haircut and a bad haircut is two weeks.” In the case of the trees and plants it will be more like two months. I will wait with great anticipation for new growth and flowers. My own pruning methodology is somewhere between fearless and snippy. The plants have nothing to fear and the pruning action gets me outside during the winter, my favorite season. (I say this about each season.) The rain is here, the hills are green, there is fruit on the lemon tree and the sunsets are beautiful. All in all a sure cure for any winter blues.

Who could ask for more?

Rich Moran enjoys wine country looking for things to prune.

Rich Moran captures the wine country stories and may one day write a book about it all.