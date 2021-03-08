In the Country: Real estate addictions

Remember when there used to be pet shops? Remember looking through the front windows of the pet shop at the puppies? It was a show. The pet shops are mostly gone and it seems every pet is now part of a rescue operation. There are rescue dogs and cats and chickens and horses and iguanas. Good for the pets. The show of gawking into the storefront window is still popular but now the gawking is at the window of the real estate office.
The Realtors are smart and place all for sale properties on little posters in the window to encourage the rubber-neckers. And it’s not just the tourists; we all stop to see what’s happening in the real estate market. The tourists are more vocal than the locals as they peruse the inventory of properties most of which are marked SOLD. I can hear the stunned exclamations when the people from Ohio see what a two-bedroom fixer-upper hereabouts can cost.
All of the properties posted in the windows always look pretty appealing and tug on the heartstrings of what we love about wine country. We look because we are in search of bargains, but there are none. We look because we want to justify what we paid for our property and that does usually happen. White picket fences and raised gardens seem to be a staple of any listing.
Hand it to the real estate writers, the descriptions are always creatively positive, no matter the reality. It would appear that no matter the location of the home the phrase “walk to town” is a feature. Some of those walks are a marathon. “Views of vineyards” is another oft-repeated descriptor. That view could mean a few vines over the fence or a majestic panorama but no matter, as long as there is a grape somewhere near the property, life is good. My favorite exhortation is “Bring Your Imagination!” which is a euphemism for “bring your money.”
The posted listings on the window can be misleading but most potential homeowners are blinded by the possibility of living here. Some listings have no interior photos of the house which can work in making a buying decision if you never plan to go into the house. I would like to see more truthful posting like “If you buy this house, you should tear it down.” Another suggestion for truth in advertising that might apply is “Please ignore the junk cars up on the cinderblocks in the yard. The cars are not indicative of the care and upkeep of the property.” Ha! I doubt that but sometimes we see the truth but are blinded by the dream. As an old truck owner I peruse the listing for those unappreciated vehicles and see postings like, “FOR SALE: 58 Chevy long bed — Excellent condition. Runs good. Needs motor.”
A stop in front of one of those windows can be dreamy and romantic. While loitering and looking at properties I have heard phrases like “I bet the garage could be converted into a cute guest cottage” or “I wonder if we could add a second floor?” or “Looks like there is room for a pool … ” A warning label about building permits should be posted on the same window as the real estate.
The local real estate scene can be confusing. Is it a time to buy or sell? What about the fires and the insurance situation? With COVID creating “Zoomtowns,” is country living the new trend? Is it bad luck to rebuild on the site of a house that burned down?
We are all fascinated by real property for sale. Some call it real estate porn. We all want our own little piece of heaven. Good luck and see you at the window.
Rich Moran can be seen checking out local real estate listings with interest.