In the Country: Saving wine

My dad passed away last year at the tender age of 96. He was a good man who led a good life and enjoyed a good glass of wine. When we would get together I would often bring that good bottle of wine to share and he would always say the same thing, “Thanks, I am going to save this for a special occasion!” My response was always the same too. “Dad, you are 96 years old. Every day is a special occasion!” We would drink the wine together and agree that we were lucky to be together to share such a fine bottle.
Which brings me to the topic of saving wine. I recommend against it unless the wine is not ready to drink. What better time is there than today to take the plunge and open that bottle you were saving for that undefined special occasion? Yes, there are true special occasions like anniversaries, birthdays and weddings. But if you check, every day is unique and worth that Screaming Eagle. Just this week features National Flip a Coin Day, National Applesauce Cake Day, National Hot Air Balloon Day, and National Bubba Day. Talk about special days for that special wine!
When the “Wine Spectator” describes the qualities of particular wines it also recommends the best date to drink it by. In a recent issue some wines were best if consumed before the year 2032. That is a long time to save a bottle. I don’t think in timeframes that long. More likely, I will buy a wine with the recommendation to “Drink by 8:00 PM” and I am happy to do just that.
The tragedy is that we tend to save the good stuff and sometimes miss the chance to share that good stuff with friends and family. Sometimes we save the good stuff so long that it is no longer good. How many of us squired away that expensive Chardonnay and forgot about it until the day when it way past its prime? The disappointment can hover over the meal. Great wine that turns bad is the same as cheap wine that turns bad.
I learned my lesson about saving wine during a disaster. It was a gathering with friends when we realized that we were all safe and we would recover. As we breathed a collective sigh of relief the host began serving wine. The labels and vintages were right out of the lists of expensive wines any connoisseur should have in the cellar. As he opened each bottle the host would ask with a proclamation, “What am I saving it for?” We agreed and drank $5,000 worth of his wine. I now ask myself the same question any time a good bottle crosses my threshold.
I understand wine can be an investment and can be treated like an IRA or a municipal bond. When I think of it that way the wine loses some of the romance and flavor that makes it so enjoyable. I don’t share monthly bank statements over a dinner and I don’t want my wine to represent an account.
A friend boasts about his wine collection that is so big it is housed in a climate-controlled warehouse. The good news is that it is safe and cool. The bad news is that it is 50 miles from his house so it is not very convenient. He uses sophisticated databases and spreadsheets to monitor the inventory as he adds to it. He claims to have 10,000 bottles there, which by my calculation means that if he drank a bottle each day it would take him 27 years to drain the cellar. I would rather say “I drank 10,000 bottles with friends and loved ones.” Just not on the same day.
Rich Moran spends his time in wine country enjoying that special bottle of wine.