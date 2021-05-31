In the Country: Saving wine

The tragedy is that we tend to save the good stuff and sometimes miss the chance to share that good stuff with friends and family. Sometimes we save the good stuff so long that it is no longer good. How many of us squired away that expensive Chardonnay and forgot about it until the day when it way past its prime? The disappointment can hover over the meal. Great wine that turns bad is the same as cheap wine that turns bad.

I learned my lesson about saving wine during a disaster. It was a gathering with friends when we realized that we were all safe and we would recover. As we breathed a collective sigh of relief the host began serving wine. The labels and vintages were right out of the lists of expensive wines any connoisseur should have in the cellar. As he opened each bottle the host would ask with a proclamation, “What am I saving it for?” We agreed and drank $5,000 worth of his wine. I now ask myself the same question any time a good bottle crosses my threshold.

I understand wine can be an investment and can be treated like an IRA or a municipal bond. When I think of it that way the wine loses some of the romance and flavor that makes it so enjoyable. I don’t share monthly bank statements over a dinner and I don’t want my wine to represent an account.

A friend boasts about his wine collection that is so big it is housed in a climate-controlled warehouse. The good news is that it is safe and cool. The bad news is that it is 50 miles from his house so it is not very convenient. He uses sophisticated databases and spreadsheets to monitor the inventory as he adds to it. He claims to have 10,000 bottles there, which by my calculation means that if he drank a bottle each day it would take him 27 years to drain the cellar. I would rather say “I drank 10,000 bottles with friends and loved ones.” Just not on the same day.

Rich Moran spends his time in wine country enjoying that special bottle of wine.