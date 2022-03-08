In the Country: The happy place

What makes for a happy place? We all have that special place that changes us and we go there when we need a “fix.” It’s the place where, when we cross a bridge or a threshold or go through a gate or an intersection, we are transformed into a happier person. The feeling is akin to that scene in the movie “The Wizard of Oz” when the film changes from black and white to color. Crossing the boardwalk onto the sandy beach is a happy transition in any part of the world. Seeing the first vineyard while headed north on Highway 29 is another happy transition. We can feel it when the transformation happens and we smile knowing that we are now a different person. It’s not a mystery as to how this transition happens, it just requires a combination of factors and ingredients.

For lots of people, including me, wine country is my happy place because, in short, it’s different from anywhere else. The ingredients that make people happy here are unique and worth mentioning in these troubled times.

Of course there is the wine. The basic chemistry of wine is guaranteed to make us happy but it’s much more than that. The mere notion of wine implies good times with good friends. Wine in wine country tastes better and evokes a knowing smile. A bottle of wine here is better than the exact same bottle in Cleveland. The same can be said for bagels in New York or gumbo in New Orleans. Even the making of wine has a happy mystique about it. How is it even possible that something so good can come from what was just a bunch of over-ripe grapes a little while ago?

The wine can lead to another ingredient of a happy place: intimacy. Wine country unleashes emotions that jump out and surprise us in a good way. Just look at the couples walking around town or in the tasting rooms as they canoodle. They are happy. Being here allows people to get to know each other in that special way. Something is in the air here that adds a little romance to everything and brings joy. Intimacy can be contagious and seeing others so happy makes me happy too.

But what really makes for a happy place is simplicity and the freedom to enjoy life. A happy place lowers the blood pressure, allows the shoulders to relax and gives one permission to put the Do Not Disturb sign on the brain. When the most important decision of the day is “Red or white?” that is a happy day. A happy place allows you to take your time and linger over a sunset or the birds building a nest or savoring a good book. All of these ingredients are synonymous with vacation but can happen every day in wine country.

Completing a task is proven to be something that makes us happy. In wine country simple projects are the order of the day and we can feel good about completing them. No pivot tables and conjoint analysis required. More likely, a project will involve Felco pruners and a rake. A happy place is when you begin a project in the morning and finish it in time for cocktail hour. Since there is no end to the projects here, there is no end to the potential for happiness.

Sure, we have beautiful weather, and the opportunity for selfies while wearing big floppy hats but that’s not enough. All the ingredients need to be blended in a way that visitors marvel at how happy this place makes them. Happy visitors say, “Imagine living here all the time.”

Disneyland is advertised as the happiest place in the world although for me that wouldn’t be true. It is here.

Rich Moran roams around wine country as a happy fellow.