In the Country: The kids are alright

People ask me if wine country is a good place to bring kids. Why not? Everyone brings their dogs here, why not kids? Some ask the question in the hopes that I will say, “No, better to leave the brats at home so you and your date can enjoy wine tastings, romantic dinners and see what happens later back at the luxury resort. Call Grandmom and Grandpop for babysitting.”

Others ask the question with the expectation that I will say, “Sure, bring the kids along. It’s a place that is visited by people from all over the world, why would you leave them behind?”

The real answer to the question is a big maybe. If the children are over 21 years old and drink wine, I suggest you bring them. Chances are they will have lots of fun, even with parents. If the children are young enough to carry around on your back or in a bucket, bring them along too. You can have fun so long as the tot can happily munch on a pacifier whilst you are downing a Cabernet.

All those years in between are where the decision can be tricky.

On the one hand, the kids can learn about something almost Biblical, the story of wine. And although they can’t yet partake, just being around the beauty of rows of grapes that will turn into magic in a bottle is a story worth telling. They can see people doing real work with their hands in the fields and learn that not everyone works in a low-slung three-story on Technology Drive. They can see art and style and taste special English muffins or see a castle. And maybe some little spark of inspiration will fly up, and the children will see the beauty of nature and the cycle of the seasons and the artistry of so many who enjoy a life related to wine country.

On the other hand, the kids who visit can be bored out of their minds. We have all seen them trudging along behind the parents with a “whatever” attitude. Even worse are the kids who are waiting in the car outside of the tasting room. Truth is, roller coasters and petting zoos are not part of the menu in these parts. Some visits turn into expensive torture for both parents and children.

But there is yet another hand. Yes, there is a third hand. For those who stay for a while, wine country can be magical for all ages. It was in wine country that our kids learned how to ride a bike and to swim. The spaces here allow for activities not appropriate in the city, like learning about bocce and rattlesnakes. It was here that our kids learned how to plant seeds and about the howls of coyotes, and the difference between a gopher mound and the pile made by a mole. And it was here that they learned that fun can be had without looking at a screen.

Although wine country has been called “Disneyland for adults,” it is not Disneyland for kids. It is more real. To get back to that original question about bringing the kids, the answer remains a big maybe.

If you plan to treat them like luggage and drag them along to places that you want to go, then probably not. If you are going to share an experience with them and expose them to the finer things in life, maybe so. But before you load up the van, choose wisely. Most children I know are not interested in the nuance of a Pinot versus a Merlot or a long gourmet lunch on the terrace.

On second thought, maybe the answer to my original question is not “maybe.”