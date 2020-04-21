In the Country: The woodpile and the skunk

Take a look way back there. Way behind the white picket fence and the olive trees. Way behind the raised garden and the water tanks. What you might lay your eyes on is the woodpile or what others may refer to as the junk pile. Since I created the pile, grew it to its current large size and am the custodian of it, I will refer to our corner as the woodpile. The woodpile is the place where you put things deemed too good to throw away and things you may use someday but probably not any time soon. Maybe never.
The woodpile at our place includes much more than wood. Special items include a large cement mixer with iron wheels that is propelled by an old washing machine motor. It stands next to the metal base of an old mechanical barber’s chair. Piled nearby are weed eaters, electric hedge trimmers and an air compressor. None of them work but one day I plan to watch a YouTube video to get them all going. My collection of broken shovels hangs from a post and a blue tarp covers buckets of large spikes that will come in handy if we need to lay down railroad tracks.
It’s the wood that comprises most of the woodpile. The wood comes in all shapes and sizes and most of it used to be a part of something or left over from another thing. Pieces of fencing and boards that were once part of a barn are stacked on top of each other. Remnants of every construction project around the house have been tossed on the pile for years. Inevitably, the one piece that I need is always on the bottom of the pile. Building birdhouses is the usual project although there is enough lumber to build an aircraft carrier.
The wood is not stacked perfectly like one might see in a lumberyard. The stack is not disturbed often and is full of openings, slots, spaces and caves that are perfect for building a nest, which brings us to the skunk. To a dog, a skunk is just another animal to root out of a hiding place so when Bobo, our son’s dog, discovered the skunk in the woodpile he was surprised to get the full skunk treatment. Now what?
Dealing with a smelly dog who is suffering and a grossed-out family calls for desperate measures. The usual remedy of tomato juice is not on hand – times being what they are with sheltering in place and grocery store restrictions – and the options were limited. Like so many things happening today creativity was required.
Putting the dog in the car would be a nightmare. Soap and water is not strong enough to cut the odor. Waiting for the smell to go away will take weeks and the dog is suffering. Wait! Classico Four Cheese pasta sauce is full of tomatoes, it says so right on the label. Will that break the smell? There is only one way to find out so on it went.
Bobo the dog was the lucky recipient to have a bath that broke the skunk smell and have lunch at the same time. The pasta sauce worked and the dog lapped it up. It is not the ideal solution but desperate times call for desperate measures. Bobo has not learned any lesson and will find another skunk one day but in the meantime we now have a big supply of tomato juice on hand.
And the woodpile continues to grow. The lizards and the mice have made it into a community. We don’t know if the skunk is still in there but we are in no hurry to find out.
Rich Moran enjoys using his imagination to see what he can make out of the things in his woodpile.
