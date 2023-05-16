The decision was a difficult one. Some of the best bottles in my wine cellar were tossed into the trash this week. I am the tosser and take full responsibility for the act. And to avoid any confusion, the bottles were full. Or almost full because I took a sip from each bottle, I shed a tear and knew that the time had come. The wine had gone bad and there was no doubt about it. I had waited too long to drink it.

I considered replacing the corks and putting the fine bottles of bad wine back in a slot just to show that I do keep wine that costs more than $20, but that would be too confusing. Out they went. Some of the bottles were holiday gifts from rich friends. Some bottles were a one-time splurge when I said to myself, “Life is too short to drink White Zinfandel.”

The irony is that we tend to save the best wines and drink the wine we bought yesterday that was on sale. Sometimes we put the most special bottles in that special place that we then forget. The result is that some of those great red wines turn brown with what looks like a pile of dirt in the bottom of the bottle. And it tastes like dirt. The white wines turn the color of a very nice bourbon. Somehow, little white worms get in the bottom of those bottles. I know some people like those old wines even though they taste like dirt or vinegar. I am not one of them. For these wines, even the thought of using them for cooking or making a mulled wine is even too risky.

When Wine Spectator evaluates a wine and states, “Drink now through 2035,” it’s hard to imagine where I will be in 2035. Alive, I hope. What if the converse is true? What if a long time ago, like in 2012, someone said, “This wine will be good until 2023”? How could I ever remember that? How can anyone predict the best time to drink a wine?

Orson Welles was famous for any number of notable achievements. He created a worldwide panic about invaders from space in “War of the Worlds.” He starred in “Citizen Kane,” what many believe to be the best movie ever made. But he may be best remembered for creating the Paul Masson Winery slogan in 1978, “At Paul Masson, we will sell no wine before its time.” Legend has it that Orson didn’t wait all that long before he opened any bottle. What stuck more than the Paul Masson Winery is the phrase “no wine before its time.”

The slogan is now used in all contexts including writing, cooking, planning and long pregnancies, and it works in all cases. The message is, “Be patient; things will be better if you wait.” Anyone who has tasted wine right after the harvest knows this to be true. Just don’t wait too long like I did. Maybe wine should have an expiration date like bacon or milk. Maybe every bottle should have a little electronic device on it that proclaims, “Today is the day! Drink me now!”

I see stories that detail the auction results of wine from Thomas Jefferson’s cellar. Given the price it fetches, the bottle must be pretty nice because I can’t believe the wine is any good. Some of the really old wine is more about bragging rights than wine. It’s like having an autograph of a long-dead person that you didn’t know.

A good companion slogan to “no wine before its time” could be: “It does no one any good to stay in the bottle. Wine is meant to be drunk and enjoyed.” I agree.