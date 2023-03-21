My cell phone was nestled into the leather holster that was supposed to be holding my Felco pruners. The pruners were in my hand as I worked on the grapevines. I studied each vine carefully not wanting to make any mistakes. Snip, snip, snip.

“What’s that clicking noise?” someone asked from my phone in the holster. I was on a conference call with people from all around the country. I had forgotten to hit the mute button. I knew the clicking was from my pruning but I was having fun. Plus, I didn’t recognize the voice of the person who was asking.

Without answering the question, I hit the mute button, stuffed my cell phone back in the holster and continued to discuss the nuances of pruning with my colleagues. I didn’t know that I inadvertently un-muted the phone when I put it in the holster.

Someone on the conference call asked, “Is someone speaking Spanish? Hit the damn mute button or drop off!” And I dropped off hoping that no one knew who was slacking off. Truth was, I didn’t really want to be on the conference call. I was more interested in shoots and spurs and buds than I was in a spreadsheet that I couldn’t see. I was trying to multi-task, doing one activity that brought me some joy and another that didn’t. One activity paid the bills, and the other, not so much. So what’s a fella to do?

The quiet and simplicity of wine country is what makes it the “happy place” for most of us who also spend time in the “other” world. The “other” world is one that’s full of deadlines, pivot tables in spreadsheets, Zoom meetings, conference calls and performance reviews. At the end of the week, or month, it’s hard to tell exactly what the output is in that world. When I prune a few vines (my limit), I can see a bunch of canes at the end of the row. Something was accomplished! As much as we try to keep that “other” world out, and keep it simple, that world creeps in and we deal with the complexities that it brings.

Even the natural world can intrude. We’ve been waiting for rain for what seems like years and when it arrived, it brought complexities. The quiet getaway saw floods of biblical proportions and with them came water in the basement and gutters that bent under the weight of wet leaves. (I know, I should have cleaned them before it rained but I was too busy on a conference call.) Instead of mice in the house as usual, the frogs decided to mount an invasion into the house. It rained so hard that the frogs were looking for refuge. At least they were easier to find than the mice. The ribbit noise was a giveaway.

What might hurt the most is when the world stage encroaches. When major events seep into our wine country world we are dismayed that no place is safe. A surprise crisis in the banking world can send ripples through the vineyards just like it can roil financial markets. Even here we are not protected from problems. There is no way we can keep the world out.

Although we try to protect the quiet and the simple, we sometimes need to deal with that “other” world. It’s called contemporary life and we will continue to adapt and deal with it while protecting our quiet place. My commitment is that I will learn how to better use the mute button and work on projects while on video calls. Oh, for those meetings now I need to remember how to turn the video off too.