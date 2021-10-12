In the Country: Varsity pickers

Picking grapes is becoming a lost art. I still retain that romantic notion of people grabbing ripe berries and dropping them into a bin that they slide along with their foot. I can visualize the pickers hustling between the rows of vines with those bins full of grapes and dumping them into an even bigger bin. Maybe they are even singing as they work. At the end of the harvest, all the pickers, men and women, can relax over a meal and celebrate their work knowing that they have made a contribution to what will someday be a work of art in a bottle — wine.

That picture is in my imagination. What we are more likely to see are big machines with bright lights working in the vineyard during the dark of night. The machines straddle the rows and through artificial intelligence, fishing line and computer eyes flick every berry off the vine and throw it into a nearby bin. Loud engines hum and clattering bins make noises like huge drums. In the morning the machines and the grapes are gone.

What I imagine is a romantic movie with happy people enjoying the celebration of a good harvest with a happy ending. What is more likely to be happening is a science fiction movie with a mysterious ending. We don’t have a big machine so we have to roll back the clock to when grape harvests were done by hand. But even that can be tricky.