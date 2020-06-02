In the Country: Wine and the “New Normal”

Ballparks, concert venues, theaters and other locations are mulling over the possibilities of wine from a can slurped through a straw while breathing through a mask. The picture is not one of romance or fine dining. I am reminded of the happy fellow who seems to be at every concert who wears a contraption on top of his head that holds two beers, fed to him through plastic hoses.

I will admit to not being an early adopter. I still like to read books and newspapers while holding the actual paper and the virtues of texting were a mystery to me until I realized that a text saves me a phone call. It took me a long time to acknowledge that all the noises my car makes mean something is not quite right and I should pay attention. All this is to say I am not sure I will be the first to sip wine through a straw from a can while wearing a mask.

It’s hard to imagine an expensive Pinot Noir in a can. Maybe if the flip-top is replaced with a tiny cork it will be more palatable. It’s hard to imagine, too, a light wine not tasting like the can but maybe the genius wine makers have a solution. Maybe there is a way to get a quality wine into a can.