In the Country: Wine and the “New Normal”

For those purists who are still recovering from screw top wine bottles, get ready, the apocalypse is coming. The COVID-19 pandemic is about to bring the wrath of the Phylloxera gods down on us for revenge. The changes to our wine drinking lives may just make us retreat to a cave full of wine and remember the good old days when wine was a romantic pleasure.
I am hearing about dramatic changes to wine drinking and selling based on keeping us safe. Although my sources are not reliable or based on research, get ready for what will be, for many, the equivalent of Prohibition.
Since wearing face coverings is a requirement in any public place, we have to figure out a way to drink whilst wearing a mask. The answer? Straws! Straws are the only way since the straw can slip in right under the mask and we can imbibe. And, in order to protect the environment, the straws will be made of recycled paper. Tasting notes and the palate may have to be redefined. I can imagine notes that read, “As the wine is drawn up through the straw a deep ruby red can be seen. Magical combinations of anti-gravity forces and mouth muscles interplay so that the wine hits the pursed lips like a root beer float.”
It gets even worse – it could be a requirement that wine will be served in a can so that there is less chance of spreading the virus. At least it will be handy way to work with the straw and you won’t have to worry about spilling. Or maybe the “wine in a box” people will just start making smaller boxes of wine. Children sip apple juice through a straw from small boxes so we can’t we do the same with wine?
Ballparks, concert venues, theaters and other locations are mulling over the possibilities of wine from a can slurped through a straw while breathing through a mask. The picture is not one of romance or fine dining. I am reminded of the happy fellow who seems to be at every concert who wears a contraption on top of his head that holds two beers, fed to him through plastic hoses.
I will admit to not being an early adopter. I still like to read books and newspapers while holding the actual paper and the virtues of texting were a mystery to me until I realized that a text saves me a phone call. It took me a long time to acknowledge that all the noises my car makes mean something is not quite right and I should pay attention. All this is to say I am not sure I will be the first to sip wine through a straw from a can while wearing a mask.
It’s hard to imagine an expensive Pinot Noir in a can. Maybe if the flip-top is replaced with a tiny cork it will be more palatable. It’s hard to imagine, too, a light wine not tasting like the can but maybe the genius wine makers have a solution. Maybe there is a way to get a quality wine into a can.
We are all adapting to a different world and working things out, there is no choice. The tasting rooms, the restaurants and the wineries are making lemonade out of lemons and I give them so much credit for staying relevant. If wine in a can is in our future I am sure we will adapt to make the experience as good as it can be. And if “Cabernet-In-A-Can” will save lives, I am all for it.
The good news for the wine industry is that during this trying time of social distancing and staying at home, people are drinking more wine.
Rich Moran lives in wine country and really doesn’t like the phrase “new normal.”
