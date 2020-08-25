In the Country: Wine country is my happy place

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What happened? It was the beginning of a new decade with infinite possibilities. It was a year full of vacation plans and reunions. The numbers 2020 conjured up all sorts of forward looking and strength of vision metaphors. Then the year turned into a hot fire in a green dumpster.

Start with the Coronavirus that has created so much suffering. In the ultimate cruelty, it has sapped us of things to look forward to. Remember when we looked forward to the beginning of football season or the family dinners or the harvest? Now everything feels like an ambiguous defeat of our spirit. The litany of our current problems is long and now the yellow skies full of smoke are the backdrop to even more woes. The smoke sets an eerie and weird filter on everything and makes me realize that there is suffering and heroism happening around us at the same time. It can all be overwhelming even to those who look on the bright side of life.

Wine country is that bright side of life, my happy place. It is the place where spirits can be lifted just by the smells of grapes and the views of the vistas. I tell the kids, “People come here from all over the world to be where we are all the time.” But right now even my happy place has a few dents and scratches. Compared to others, my own litany of 2020 woes are minor but so darn frustrating.