In the Country: Wine country is my happy place

What happened? It was the beginning of a new decade with infinite possibilities. It was a year full of vacation plans and reunions. The numbers 2020 conjured up all sorts of forward looking and strength of vision metaphors. Then the year turned into a hot fire in a green dumpster.
Start with the Coronavirus that has created so much suffering. In the ultimate cruelty, it has sapped us of things to look forward to. Remember when we looked forward to the beginning of football season or the family dinners or the harvest? Now everything feels like an ambiguous defeat of our spirit. The litany of our current problems is long and now the yellow skies full of smoke are the backdrop to even more woes. The smoke sets an eerie and weird filter on everything and makes me realize that there is suffering and heroism happening around us at the same time. It can all be overwhelming even to those who look on the bright side of life.
Wine country is that bright side of life, my happy place. It is the place where spirits can be lifted just by the smells of grapes and the views of the vistas. I tell the kids, “People come here from all over the world to be where we are all the time.” But right now even my happy place has a few dents and scratches. Compared to others, my own litany of 2020 woes are minor but so darn frustrating.
We can start with the wasp nest right above the front door. How did they build that nest so quickly? Why are there so many wasps this year? I would spray it with water from the hose but the well is dry. Someone left a hose on all night. There is a bat flying around in the garage but I will deal with him after I find the wasp spray and refill the well.
The old truck has a dead battery and won’t start. The pool guy has disappeared and the pool is green. A smoke alarm is pinging sending the dogs into palpitations but I have no batteries to fix it. The tomatoes are finally ripe but most of them have a big brown circle on the bottom. No BLTs this year. I need a haircut. The dog needs a haircut. All the digital clocks are blinking from the electricity being turned off. And it is so dang hot with no rain in sight.
I’m tired of social distancing. I am tired of wearing a mask. I wish the tourists would come back. I don’t want any more restaurants to close. I am tired of everyone feeling unsettled. I don’t like the ash from the fires raining down. I am looking at real estate listings in Kansas where estates can be had for $39,000.
There I said it, but I don’t feel better. I think we are all weary of our current world with little in the way of a line of sight out of all of this. I have been writing this column for 20 years and this one might be my one and only one with a sigh of a big “UGH!” I hope the swarms of locusts are not on the horizon.
We will get through all of this and there are brighter days to come. The current situation should show us all the things for which we should be thankful and give us time to renew and refresh relationships. All of that is a part of every day for me and I know I am a fortunate guy. It’s just tough to remember all that when the smoke hangs heavy here. Wine country is still my happy place but I do wish the wasps would go away.
Rich Moran hangs around wine country looking for good things to report.
