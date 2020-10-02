In the Country: You had to be there

It’s hard to imagine that there is a world outside of the fire zone. When you are in the middle of the fires, nothing else matters and you can’t believe that anything or anywhere else is normal. But travel just a few miles away and life is normal. Even though we are posting about danger and destruction on social media, others are still posting about piano-playing cats. One has to be here to understand the emotional and physical trauma the fires bring with them.

For those who aren’t here during the current fire, maybe the following will give you a notion of what it is like in case the apocalypse heads your way:

Unless you’ve see flames on the hill around your house, you don’t know the sickening feeling that overwhelms you.

Unless you have been ordered to evacuate, you don’t know the determination it takes to get the hell out and leave everything (except the dog) behind.

I hope you never know the desperate panicked sense when you have to evacuate and you can’t find your dog.

Unless you’re driving and the wooden highway guardrails on both sides of the road are on fire, you don’t have an idea of what firefighters regularly deal with.