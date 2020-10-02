In the Country: You had to be there

It’s hard to imagine that there is a world outside of the fire zone. When you are in the middle of the fires, nothing else matters and you can’t believe that anything or anywhere else is normal. But travel just a few miles away and life is normal. Even though we are posting about danger and destruction on social media, others are still posting about piano-playing cats. One has to be here to understand the emotional and physical trauma the fires bring with them.
For those who aren’t here during the current fire, maybe the following will give you a notion of what it is like in case the apocalypse heads your way:
Unless you’ve see flames on the hill around your house, you don’t know the sickening feeling that overwhelms you.
Unless you have been ordered to evacuate, you don’t know the determination it takes to get the hell out and leave everything (except the dog) behind.
I hope you never know the desperate panicked sense when you have to evacuate and you can’t find your dog.
Unless you’re driving and the wooden highway guardrails on both sides of the road are on fire, you don’t have an idea of what firefighters regularly deal with.
Unless you’ve seen a huge bulldozer cut a firebreak around your house you don’t know the sense of relief that maybe the firebreak will deter the fire.
Unless you have to deal with all the wild animals running away from the fire you don’t have any idea of the collateral damage a fire can cause.
Unless you’ve seen things burn that you didn’t think were flammable like cars and Porta-Potties, you don’t know real heat.
Unless you’ve seen a fire ember as big as a basketball you haven’t lived through a real wildfire.
You begin to understand how fast a fire can spread when the evacuation order comes and, rather than debate which box of photos to take, you just leave them all behind.
Unless you’ve heard propane tanks exploding and ammunition going off in some remote shed, you don’t know the randomness of a big fire.
Unless you watch the news trying to see if that’s your house on fire behind the reporter, you don’t know the anxiety of the fire.
When the firefighters break down your fence and trash the landscaping and you say thanks to them, then you know you have been in a fire.
When you are thankful that grapevines are hard to burn and you will never complain about the smell of sulfur or the noise of tractors, then you know you have been in a wine country fire.
When you recognize that a moving fire truck makes a different sound than a regular truck, and when a bunch of trucks go by and you envision the cavalry coming to the rescue, you know you are in a fire.
Unless you’ve begged a police officer at a roadblock to let you in so you can feed your barn cats, you don’t know the feeling of helplessness.
Unless you meet new neighbors because you were happy to help each other, you don’t know the community that a fire can create.
Unless you shed a tear of joy or a tear of despair, you haven’t been there.
After the fire is extinguished we will put up signs thanking the firefighters and the first responders and the message is heartfelt. We will get buttons and badges that say “Napa Strong” or “Wine Country Strong,” but you had to be here to know how much we mean it and how bad it is and was. Be safe; let the dust settle with continued appreciation of what we have here in our beautiful wine country.
Rich Moran is a longtime wine country writer who is very weary of fires.
