In the presence of spiritual giants

Although Muir was mostly self-taught, he was highly educated. He would have known about brilliant scientists Galileo and Newton. He would have been familiar with great musicians such as Bach and Beethoven. He would have known great artists like Michelangelo and Rembrandt and he often carried a copy of Milton’s Paradise Lost and The New Testament with him. Robert Burns was his favorite poet and he knew many Shakespeare passages by heart. In that time period, knowing what he did, it would have been illogical for him to regard people who could not read or write or add a column of numbers as equals.

Muir went on to arguably become the greatest naturalist in the world, whose life and legacy have inspired, guided, and encouraged countless millions to become “baptized in Nature.”

“John the Baptist was not more eager to get all his fellow sinners into the Jordan than I to baptize all of mine in the beauty of God's mountains.”

For many extended periods in his adult life, Muir lived alone, in the wilderness, sustained by dried bread balls and tea. This is a lifestyle that is practiced only in some of the most austere monasteries and it should not be surprising that his writings often convey a message of holiness.