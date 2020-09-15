 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In wake of Hennessey fire, we're humbled by outpouring of love and support

In wake of Hennessey fire, we're humbled by outpouring of love and support

{{featured_button_text}}
Star.jpg

On Aug. 19, 2020, our family home was consumed by flames from the Aetna/Hennessey Fire. We were completely devastated by our loss, yet immediately neighbors, friends and family started coming forward offering to help with anything they could. We are extremely humbled and grateful for all the outpouring of love and support from our amazing community. The kindness we have been blessed with is helping us try to move forward. Thank you all, from the bottom of our hearts, for all your generosity, love and support.

The Wilms Family

Eric, Susanna, Mitchell, Marilyn, Mabel and Russell

Pope Valley

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News