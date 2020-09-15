In wake of Hennessey fire, we're humbled by outpouring of love and support

On Aug. 19, 2020, our family home was consumed by flames from the Aetna/Hennessey Fire. We were completely devastated by our loss, yet immediately neighbors, friends and family started coming forward offering to help with anything they could. We are extremely humbled and grateful for all the outpouring of love and support from our amazing community. The kindness we have been blessed with is helping us try to move forward. Thank you all, from the bottom of our hearts, for all your generosity, love and support.