Is additional bond debt the only issue facing St. Helena's water enterprise?

Currently St. Helena is considering incurring 54 million dollars in bond debt to complete both deferred and new Capital Improvement Projects (CIPs). And, coincidentally, the time is approaching for a new utility rate study in which another round of water rate increases should be anticipated. St. Helena already has one of the highest water rates of any city in the Bay Area and was the only city in Napa County to impose a high 43% reduction in water use on residential water customers in 2021.

Since January of 2011, St. Helena’s Residential Base Water rates for a typical ¾ inch water line have increased by 445%. (1/1/2011 = $15.70 as compared to current cost as of 11/2021 = $69.89). User rates have increased by more than 400%. (1/1/2011 = $1.75/HCF as compared to current cost $7.63/HCF during drought peak periods.)

In addition, since 2011, there have been numbers of unfinished CIPs in St. Helena’s Water Enterprise which have resulted in a large balance in cash reserves. This begs the question: Why haven’t more CIPs been completed when millions of dollars are remaining in cash reserves? Deferring CIPs results in greater expenses to complete the same projects in the future and increases the burden on water customers who are solely responsible to support the enterprise.

Based on a city reply from a 2021 Public Records Request, 49 Water CIPs have been listed on St. Helena’s 2011 and 2016 Utility Rate Studies. Of those projects, 24 have not been started and 13 are still in progress. According to the “projected” revenue from St. Helena’s last two utility rate studies and resulting water rate increases, $31,872,235.00 was projected to be collected for the Water CIPs since 2011. (Note, eight of the 49 projects have been deferred until FY 2021-22, one has been deferred until FY 2022-23, and one deferred until 2023-24.)

During the last 11 years St. Helena has spent $12,995,847 from its water enterprise to complete the above mentioned 49 Water CIPs and another $1,545,067 on 13 water projects that were not included in the original rate studies. This equates to a total of $14,540,914 spent by the city towards completing the CIPs. This leaves $17,331,321 that was projected to be collected from St. Helena’s water rate increases that has not been spent towards completing the projects.

It should be noted that, according to City staff, St. Helena’s financial accounting system is not currently capable of documenting the annual amount of revenue collected from water rates for each individual CIP.

Some examples of deferred water CIPs still awaiting completion include:

1. Replacing the Bell Canyon Intake Tower (On CIP list since 2011 & again in 2016.)

2. Bell Canyon Reservoir Improvements (dredging reservoir to increase impoundment capacity (On CIP list since 2011 but deferred until 2022.)

3. The Dwyer Road Booster Pump (On CIP list since 2011 but deferred until 2021 – still unfinished.)

4. Upgrading the Rutherford Booster Pump (On CIP list since 2011 & again in 2016.)

5. Remove restrictions at Rutherford Pump Station (On CIP list since 2016.)

6. Bell House Release Valve Replacement (On CIP list in 2011 & again in 2016.)

The fact remains that water customers in St. Helena are responsible for all the costs in managing the City’s water enterprise, but water customers have no direct say in how the City manages its water enterprise.

In conclusion, I agree the City needs to incur additional bond debt to take on the completion of deferred CIPs, but bond debt isn’t the only answer to the City’s unfinished infrastructure problem. In the future, the water enterprise needs greater oversight, city management needs more accountability and water customers deserve better disclosure about the progress made in managing the City’s water enterprise.

The preceding facts were taken from a city reply to a public records request; a Report of the Financing Infrastructure Task Force (5/6/2020); the 2011 St. Helena Utility Rate Study, the 2016 St. Helena Utility Rate Study; a Draft City of St. Helena Comprehensive Water Security Framework (2/23/2021); and the St. Helena 5-Year Capital Improvement Program FY 2020-21 to FY 2024-25.

It is important to note that considerable time has been spent reviewing the above reports to be as accurate as possible. Also, the city was sent a copy of this letter for comment on January 9, before publication, but no reply has been received. Any future additions or corrections from the city and/or the public are welcome.

Tom Belt lives in St. Helena.