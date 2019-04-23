As you may be able to tell from all the Letters to the Editor recently, it is election season again. Measure F, the Rent Stabilization Ordinance, will be on the Tuesday, June 4 ballot and all St. Helena voters get to vote on the issue. Of the 10 letters in today’s edition, eight of them deal with Measure F. I would like to give everyone a chance to comment on the issue, and I will do so, however, for that to happen, your letters need to be shorter, rather than longer. I’ll bet you can state your opinions in 700 words or less. For comparison, President Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address, delivered on Nov. 19, 1863, is just 272 words.
Also, please, remember that writers can submit only one letter a month; if you submit more than that, your letter will have to wait and may not get published before the deadline. Every week, the deadline for letters is 5 p.m. Monday. Please do not send me revisions of your letter already submitted, that just means I have to do the same work twice, and I don't have time for that. The deadline for the Thursday, May 23 edition is 5 p.m., Monday, May 20. No exceptions. No letters on the Measure F issue will be accepted for the Thursday, May 30 edition, because it is too close to the June 4 election. If you have any questions, please contact me at editor@sthelenastar.com or by phone, 967-6800. Thanks.
David Stoneberg, editor
St. Helena Star