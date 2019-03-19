I am requesting that the City Council take direct action to deny the Hunter Residential Subdivision application from Sept. 9, 2010. The primary reasons for this request are: 1) The inability or unwillingness of the applicant to provide information on how the affordable component of the subdivision that meets the affordable housing requirements as stated in Municipal Code Chapter 17.146; and 2) The inability or unwillingness of the applicant to provide information that is needed to commence a lawful CEQA mandated EIR. It should be noted that this the second EIR effort for this application comes on the heels of a failed initial EIR effort that was terminated in the Spring of 2017. This first termination was due to the intransigence of the applicant in providing requested information on claimed remedies for making the project “self-mitigating”, delays in agreeing to additional studies, and delays in making payments to the EIR consultants to cover costs of the additional studies. The EIR consultants basically got tired of all the delays and simply dropped the project. This same behavior by the applicant is being exhibited in a second attempt at producing a lawful EIR that is now stretching the process into its ninth year. It is way beyond time for the city to act in the interest of its citizens, city staff and governing bodies; all of whom have spent countless hours and resources dealing with this inadequate application over a nine-year period.
For the sake of brevity, I do not want to get into the lengthy list of details of the legitimate complaints about this EIR process and its environmental impacts, rather, I want to take a step back and take a macro view of this nine-year process. The behavior of the applicant over these many years suggests that they are really not interested in ever completing an EIR or even building the subdivision. Could the applicant be trying to run out the clock on having to conduct a CEQA mandated EIR for a subdivision with an affordable component while keeping its application open? Or, could the applicant just be interested in getting approval for the subdivision with no intention of building anything and then just selling the project to another developer who will actually have to deal with the development details? Regardless of the applicant’s motives, successive generations of city councils and staffs have enabled this behavior with no consequences for the applicant, so it is no wonder why the applicant continues with this frustrating pattern.
At this moment in the once again stalled EIR process, what would be the point of continuing with a project whose second chance at submitting an Affordable Housing Regulatory Agreement is still nowhere close to fulfilling the requirements of Municipal Code 17.146? (By the way, MC 17.146 was entered into the MC in May of 2003 and was written to prevent the exact type of affordable/market rate project that the applicant is proposing!) And, this was after it was discovered that the first submittal of an Affordable Agreement in August 2018 was plagiarized from an unknown affordable housing agreement, prepared for the City of Napa, with Napa city officials listed on the signature page, and there was not even a reference to fulfilling the requirements of MC 17.146. Additionally, what would be the point of continuing with the second EIR if the applicant continues to not provide information needed to resume the EIR process requested in two letters from the City Planning Department? The first letter was sent April 17, 2018 and responded to on Aug. 2, 2018, 107 days later. The second letter was sent on Sept. 27, 2018, and was responded to on Feb. 1, 2019, 127 days later. Both times the Planning Department indicated that it would appreciate responses no later than 60 days.
No more letters, no more community information meetings, no more scoping meetings and requests for scoping comments, no more requests for information, no more notifications of identified issues. This has to end. The applicant has had more than enough time and opportunities to provide information that will allow for the completion of an EIR and apparently is unable or unwilling to do so. Because of this, the applicant should be notified that the application of 9/9/2010 is denied and they are free to resubmit a new application that conforms with the Municipal Code and that will provide the information needed to complete an EIR as prescribed by CEQA.
John Milliken
St. Helena