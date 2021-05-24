It's about preserving the community

In response to the May 20 Star article “St. Helenans Protest Fractional Homeownerships:" PACA$O paints us as fighting diversity versus salvaging housing from the incursions of tourism. Don't they believe that people who live here deserve a small portion where we can raise families without the intrusions of tourism?

Pacaso’s spokesperson accused those opposed to their scheme of making “derogatory comments against ... owners, trespassed on ... properties, and attempted to intimidate buyers. This image of exclusively white residents protesting against a business that opens the door for more diversity in the community is disconcerting.”

No. You’re wrong. What’s disconcerting is Pacaso’s continued unsubstantiated attacks on the motivations and activities of the community. North Bay valleys have admittedly not benefited from a truly diverse population and the difficulty in changing that is huge because of the ridiculous rise in housing prices, including those caused by Paca$o. They do everyone a disservice by manipulating the issue.