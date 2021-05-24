It's about preserving the community

In response to the May 20 Star article “St. Helenans Protest Fractional Homeownerships:" PACA$O paints us as fighting diversity versus salvaging housing from the incursions of tourism. Don't they believe that people who live here deserve a small portion where we can raise families without the intrusions of tourism?
Pacaso’s spokesperson accused those opposed to their scheme of making “derogatory comments against ... owners, trespassed on ... properties, and attempted to intimidate buyers. This image of exclusively white residents protesting against a business that opens the door for more diversity in the community is disconcerting.”
No. You’re wrong. What’s disconcerting is Pacaso’s continued unsubstantiated attacks on the motivations and activities of the community. North Bay valleys have admittedly not benefited from a truly diverse population and the difficulty in changing that is huge because of the ridiculous rise in housing prices, including those caused by Paca$o. They do everyone a disservice by manipulating the issue.
We welcome diversity. Hey Mr Allison, how about doing something to help any family afford one of your homes? How about two fathers with children who will attend school or a family of color with children who will grow up with those “exclusively white” children and ride their bicycles in the street together? It’s about making sure a community survives, thrives and grows. Its not about who buys the home, it’s about it remaining a home. It’s not about whiteness, or straightness, and I resent your implications.
My father was gay. My wife has two nieces, one identifies he/him and another non-binary, trans-male. Its about bringing diverse families adding to the fabric that holds us together, protecting us from tourists who love us so much they’re killing us. I suppose Mssrs. Allison and Rascoff don’t understand because it’s not profit driven.
Peter French
Napa