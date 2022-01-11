Join the St. Helena Choral Society

Have you ever thought that you have a talent for singing? Well if you do, I would consider joining Craig and Melissa Bond’s St. Helena Children's Choir. The age you have to be in this choir is 3rd grade to 8th grade. After that, if you want to continue the program, you can join The St. Helena Teen Choir, also directed by Craig Bond and Melissa Bond. There is a spring semester and a winter Christmas semester.

The choir has just completed their Christmas semester. They had a private concert for the Auberge du Soleil luncheon on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. They also performed another concert at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center (PAC), which is at the St. Helena High School, on Sunday, December 5, 2021. This concert was open to the public. The St. Helena Teen Choir also performed. This was a free concert, but donations were accepted at the entrance, which will support the choirs for equipment and future performances.

Additionally, on December 11, 2021, the Children’s Choir had a small concert at The Cameo Movie Theater on Main Street in St. Helena. This concert was especially for the families of the singers. After this concert, it will be the end of the semester for the children’s choir. Fortunately, we will start our spring semester soon! Who knows, maybe we will get some new talented singers!

In the spring of 2022 there also will be a Chamber Choir that has mostly adults but they have a few kids, including me. Also, if you are an adult, you should consider joining the St. Helena Adult Choir, which will be performing with the Chamber Choir in the spring. I truly enjoyed being a part of the St. Helena Children's Choir; I would highly recommend it. You can contact Craig Bond at craigbond007@gmail.com.

Beatrix Wagner

6th Grade Journalism Class, RLS Middle School

St. Helena