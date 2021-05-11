Justice denied

On Sunday, May 2, at 7:30 a.m., a commercial gardener arrived at our absentee neighbor’s home and fired up his illegal blower. When I politely asked him to stop because the blower was illegal, he became belligerent and said he knew of many gardeners “using illegal blowers all over town.”
I was put in a difficult position because of the continued failure of the city of St. Helena to enforce an agreement that was obviously negotiated in very bad faith; that bad faith remains to this day. There is no need to ascribe blame to one individual. What has happened was the result of not a single city official being courageous enough to take a proactive role to correct an obvious miscarriage of justice.
The blower not only destroyed our sacred, Sunday tranquility, but also conjured up a sordid saga of St. Helena history that still exists and continues to fragment our community.
Approximately eight years ago, perhaps the most serious act of democratic tampering in St. Helena occurred in full view and those in authority did nothing to correct it. A group of environmentally concerned citizens banded together to submit an ordinance proposal to ban all gas-powered leaf blowers in the city of St. Helena. Many highly educated members did much research over a broad spectrum of issues; e.g. global warming, noise and smoke pollution, exacerbating dust, pollen, fungal spores and animal feces etc.
One of their first discoveries was that many California towns and cities had totally banned all leaf blowers or were only allowing electric-powered models.
Since then the list has been growing rapidly and includes over 60 cities and towns, including Sonoma and Yountville.
On Oct. 20, 2020, the Yountville Town Council adopted Ordinance 20-498 which bans the use of all gas-powered leaf blowers. The Town Council took this action in response to a citizen-led petition that gathered over 200 signatures and a formal request by residents who raised concerns over environment reasons, noise, and quality of life.
Our committee had done its homework and (if memory serves) procured over 600 signatures, enough to launch a ballot initiative. However, in an attempt to save the city the expense of the special election, the mayor (with City Council backing) brokered a deal whereby the committee would withdraw its request if the city passed an ordinance banning all leaf blowers with a noise rating over 64db.
However, the very night the City Council voted to adopt the resolution, the chief of police boldly announced that “her” department would not “actively” enforce the new law.
Evidently the chief did not stand alone. By saying or doing nothing, the mayor and council members tacitly supported her. Were they so morally blind as to not see that their collective inactions would appear as a blatant betrayal of the promise they made to the anti-leaf blower committee? Why did the mayor, city manager and councilmembers not demand that she follow her oath to enforce the laws of the land? What she did do was transfer the responsibility of enforcement to local property owners, many of whom were reluctant to call the police when neighbors (or gardeners) were blatantly using blowers that could be heard from a mile away.
The honorable action, that should have happened on that infamous night, would have been for the mayor and council members to declare the newly adopted ordinance null and void and immediately schedule a special election to determine the fate of the dirty, noisy blowers.
The bane of “situational ethics” prevailed. So much for democracy and the rule of law.
The problem is increasing with each new absentee owner. Typically, they have garden work done on weekdays so noisy blowers will not bother them; “to hell with the locals.”
As I write this, the state of California is drafting legislation that will ban all gas-powered leaf blowers, but it will probably not be enacted until 2022-2023.
In a stunning irony, if a private citizen or business owner were to selectively ignore laws that did not suit him/her, he/she could be fined or put into prison. Should the same principle not apply to public officials?
Ergo: I respectfully request that the current mayor, city council members and city manager take immediate steps of correcting the miscarriage of justice that was caused by the city of St. Helena, so many years ago.
Lowell H. Young
St. Helena