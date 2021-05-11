Justice denied

One of their first discoveries was that many California towns and cities had totally banned all leaf blowers or were only allowing electric-powered models.

Since then the list has been growing rapidly and includes over 60 cities and towns, including Sonoma and Yountville.

On Oct. 20, 2020, the Yountville Town Council adopted Ordinance 20-498 which bans the use of all gas-powered leaf blowers. The Town Council took this action in response to a citizen-led petition that gathered over 200 signatures and a formal request by residents who raised concerns over environment reasons, noise, and quality of life.

Our committee had done its homework and (if memory serves) procured over 600 signatures, enough to launch a ballot initiative. However, in an attempt to save the city the expense of the special election, the mayor (with City Council backing) brokered a deal whereby the committee would withdraw its request if the city passed an ordinance banning all leaf blowers with a noise rating over 64db.

However, the very night the City Council voted to adopt the resolution, the chief of police boldly announced that “her” department would not “actively” enforce the new law.