Keep Oak Avenue open for all St. Helenans

Regarding last week's cover story in the Star: Decisions about transportation issues in St. Helena should include outreach to and input from all residents. The work plan of the Transportation Committee lists five of the six items, related to requests/wishes of bicyclists, while the vast majority of residents are not bicyclists. Permanent changes must consider the needs of all residents, many who are senior and the disabled, who rely on a car for transportation.

Currently, there is often no parking available on Oak Street on the weekends and sometimes on the weekdays, with COVID and many closed businesses on Main Street. There is a need for more parking on Oak Avenue, not less, that will only increase as businesses return, post- pandemic.

The Census states nearly 30% of residents in town are over 65. Oak Avenue is a main transportation artery and provides parking for schools, St. Helena Catholic Church, the Episcopal church, the Methodist church, the Native Sons Hall as well as local businesses, a bus stop, all busy on the weekends, all needing parking.

As I recall, the Bike Coalition already proposed Oak Street for a bike lane, which was denied for the very same reasons; how many times must residents say "no?" The use of Oak Avenue, would be a disruptive and permanent change for future generations and the town. Children have been walking and biking to school on Oak Avenue, and have presented no safety issues that I have heard of in 30 years I have lived here. Further, the new crosswalk on Tainter Street has made it more safe for children and bicyclists to cross the street.

The Vine Trail runs outside the towns of Yountville and Napa and was designed to be on the east side of town, not run through the main part of town. I am opposed to bicyclists permanently changing Oak Avenue or having a vocal minority outnumber the needs of the most residents.

Our public roads and spaces need to be open to all, not designated for exclusive use by a single group.

Max Angell

St. Helena