Keep our schools clean and safe

TikTok is an app that started in 2016 but it did not get popular until 2018. On this app, people watch comedy videos, dancing videos, cooking videos, anything you want.

But recently there has been a TikTok trend where you do a TikTok challenge every month. These are challenges that you do at school.

Viral ‘Devious Licks’ challenge incites vandalism at St. Helena schools St. Helena educators are hoping an uptick in vandalism doesn’t escalate into something more serious as a viral craze challenges kids to cause mayhem at school.

The challenges are very inappropriate and they include: vandalize school bathrooms, jab a breast, deck the halls with graffiti and trash, spray a neighbor’s fence, smack a staff member, make a mess in the courtyard or cafeteria, and mess up school signs.

This month is “vandalize school bathrooms” and at my school, Robert Louis Stevenson, the boys’ bathroom has had to be locked and they have had to use the office’s bathroom instead.

The vandalism has included removing the soap dispenser from the walls and drawing on things in the bathroom. All around the world, this is happening at schools and some of those people at the other schools are doing way bigger things like stealing the teacher’s supplies. For example, people have been stealing their teacher’s projectors and computers.