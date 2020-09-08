Knudsen: Why I’m running for city council

I’m formally announcing my candidacy for St. Helena City Council. Since my appointment in January 2019, I’ve brought financial acumen, an ability to think creatively, a clarity of perspective as to key issues facing our community, and dedication to ensuring all neighborhood voices are heard by the council. My specific goals have remained clear and consistent since then — and they are why I’m running:
1. Create walking opportunities, historic walks, and safe walking and bike trails through our rural environment for enjoyment by residents and visitors alike. That’s why I spearheaded the creation of the Walking Routes and Open Space subcommittee, whose recommendations and next steps were received enthusiastically by the entire council on July 14.
2. Focus on a full-spectrum demographic so low-income, moderate-income and middle-class residents are all welcomed and supported. That’s why I supported Our Town St. Helena’s acquisition of its Pope Street property to help house our workers and, on behalf of council, helped negotiate the largest contribution ever to our Housing Fund from the proposed Farmstead project.
3. Ensure we have a city government that fosters a strong, vibrant sense of community. That’s why I, together with the Parks & Rec Commission, shepherded the renovations of the tennis courts and skate park and support all our civic-sponsored events throughout the year for the benefit of all.
4. Ensure that city government is responsive to our residents and makes use of the expertise we have in town. That’s why I proposed the Financing Civic Infrastructure Task Force (which delivered an excellent report), and am dedicated to be a conduit between and foster communication between staff and our residents. Only a few of our city employees live here. They need our guidance about our priorities and interests and our expertise about our community to make sure they’re efficiently delivering the services and direction that we desire for our town.
The ongoing pandemic, economic uncertainty, and active fire season all make this a challenging time for all of us. I want to thank our residents for showing the kind of resilience and community spirit that will guide and fortify us through the days ahead.
I’d like to ask for your support. Find more information at www.davidknudsen.com and please mail in your ballots well before Nov. 3. Thank you.
David Knudsen
St. Helena
