Knudsen: Why I’m running for city council

4. Ensure that city government is responsive to our residents and makes use of the expertise we have in town. That’s why I proposed the Financing Civic Infrastructure Task Force (which delivered an excellent report), and am dedicated to be a conduit between and foster communication between staff and our residents. Only a few of our city employees live here. They need our guidance about our priorities and interests and our expertise about our community to make sure they’re efficiently delivering the services and direction that we desire for our town.