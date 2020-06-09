Koberstein: I can effectively lead as mayor

I’ve found my career experience extremely helpful as a council member; no doubt the same will be true if I step into the position of mayor. I learned to take a broad perspective, set goals and strategies and the importance of teamwork during my first job as a city planner. I’ve held management positions in both the public and private sectors. As an attorney, I spent a significant part of my career negotiating, managing and closing complex transactions. I understand that opposing parties need to work together and make mutual concessions in order to get something done. Compromise is important to effective government.

As a council member, I’m sometimes asked “who I’m working with” or “who I’m aligned with.” The answer is and always will be “everyone in St. Helena.” When I make decisions, my focus is on our policies and standards and the choice that best serves the interests of the entire community. It’s not always easy, but it’s the path I’ve chosen and will continue to follow if elected as mayor. As always, I’ll be available to meet with you, listen to your questions and concerns and do my best to address them.