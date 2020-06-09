Koberstein: I can effectively lead as mayor

A number of St. Helena residents have encouraged me to run for mayor this year.
We continue to face significant challenges, from the state of our finances, civic buildings and downtown business environment, to housing, infrastructure, and more. There is a growing sense of frustration in the community over council’s inability to resolve some of these important issues and make decisions.
My council service and career experience give me confidence that I can rotate into the office of mayor, and effectively lead the council and the community toward consensus and decisions. And so today, I announce that I am a candidate for mayor of St. Helena.
As a council member, St. Helena issues are my priority and deserving of my undivided attention. I assure you that if I am elected as mayor, that will continue to be the case. I’ve developed a clear understanding of all of our work and its progression through my assignment to work with another council member and our City Manager to develop the facts, analysis and alternatives related to our major issues. This began with SHAPE and continued to our civic building options, downtown business climate, housing and more.
In this current economic environment, the City Council needs to focus on our primary goal and responsibility -- which is to “maintain and improve the city’s short and long-term economic sustainability.” To keep delivering services now and into the future, we need to take steps to strengthen our financial condition. That will also position us to make progress on our other goals -- housing, creation of recreational and cultural opportunities, environmental sustainability and more.
I’ve found my career experience extremely helpful as a council member; no doubt the same will be true if I step into the position of mayor. I learned to take a broad perspective, set goals and strategies and the importance of teamwork during my first job as a city planner. I’ve held management positions in both the public and private sectors. As an attorney, I spent a significant part of my career negotiating, managing and closing complex transactions. I understand that opposing parties need to work together and make mutual concessions in order to get something done. Compromise is important to effective government.
As a council member, I’m sometimes asked “who I’m working with” or “who I’m aligned with.” The answer is and always will be “everyone in St. Helena.” When I make decisions, my focus is on our policies and standards and the choice that best serves the interests of the entire community. It’s not always easy, but it’s the path I’ve chosen and will continue to follow if elected as mayor. As always, I’ll be available to meet with you, listen to your questions and concerns and do my best to address them.
My husband and I made our first visit to St. Helena in 2013. We fell in love with the city and quickly moved. When we arrived, I began to look for a way to meet people and put my interests and skills to work for our new hometown. I was fortunate to be appointed to the Planning Commission and then elected to City Council. From my public service and residents I’ve met all over town -- many of whom continue to be my closest friends today -- I came to have a deep appreciation for all that is special about St. Helena. When we lived in Maine, if you weren’t born there, you were “from away” and no matter how hard you tried, you’d never be a real “Mainer.” I’ve never found that to be the case here in St. Helena.
I’m committed to doing the best I can for our city.
I hope you’ll join my campaign.
Mary Koberstein
St. Helena City Council Member
