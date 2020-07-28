Koberstein is the best candidate to lead us forward

Long-time St. Helena residents — people who’ve been here 30 years or more — remember the great lengths some of our community members went to keep our small town unique and personal. In the ’70s, there was great angst that big box stores like Lucky’s and Long’s (remember them?) would anchor a shopping center south of town. Saks Fifth Avenue would get a foothold. In the ’80s, the big fear was that the Wine Train would ruin the town by depositing tourists who would crowd Main Street. Safeway was the perceived threat in the ’90s; the grocery chain was considering a plan to build a 24/7 megastore on the Adams Street property adjacent to the library. In each case, hundreds of citizens turned out to protest what they envisioned as an affront to the “hometown” character of our small community. Including me, I was there each time. But like Libby Shafer’s comments, I have done an about face.
What I see now is that all the protests were at least partly successful. The community is still one I love and want to live in. And St. Helena still looks much like it did in 1980 (although now the roads are full of cracks and potholes, the infrastructure is crumbling above and below, city buildings need major repairs). There are no big box stores. St. Helena residents must drive to Napa or Santa Rosa to pick up many of their everyday items — or order online and have them delivered, creating more traffic. Before the coronavirus pandemic, the Wine Train came to St. Helena, disembarked passengers onto buses to wineries and tied up traffic but deposited no shoppers to frequent our stores. Safeway remodeled itself in its original location (this is actually a good thing).
Local businesses and hotels still generate enough sales tax, property tax and transient occupancy tax (TOT) for us to get by, for a while. Getting by, though, isn’t going to be good enough in this era of climate change and COVID-19. We’re going to need a lot more money very soon. This is the reality of 2020, not 1970.
If St. Helena is going to thrive for another 50 years, we need to rethink our position on the issues that created such controversy the first time around. Working with the Wine Train to let tourists walk around, stop and eat in St. Helena would likewise cut carbon emissions and reduce traffic, while also generating more sales tax. Putting in one or two appropriately conceived small hotels would generate more TOT and more property taxes, and the guests could shop in our stores, providing more sales tax.
Of the two mayoral candidates, Mary Koberstein is the best candidate to lead us forward now. Mary has a comprehensive understanding of our challenges. I have watched her over the last four years apply what she knows about city planning, zoning and development in service to the City of St. Helena. Her years of education and experience give her the ability to thoughtfully develop real solutions that benefit us.
When it comes to planning and zoning approvals (take the Hall mobile home park south of town for example), she knows what questions to ask, what documents to look for, and has spent years dealing with zoning regulations. She brought a report to the council that led to the adoption of a resolution stating St. Helena’s stance on the mobile home use permit modification issue.
It was Mary who brought to the city’s attention to the fact that the city overlooked our inclusionary housing ordinance in approving the McGrath project on McCorkle. But she also understood the impossible position the developer was in. She helped work out an alternative that gave the city two deed-restricted housing units and allowed the development to proceed. And since McGrath, the city has been applying the inclusionary ordinance to residential projects.
Mary understands the ins-and-outs of real estate development and finance. She knows the limits developers face. That’s not a bad thing if you’re working for the city and also want the project to proceed. She’s one of two council members negotiating Farmstead’s Development Agreement with Ted Hall. Again, because she knows how.
Susan Kenward
St. Helena
