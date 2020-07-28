Koberstein is the best candidate to lead us forward

Long-time St. Helena residents — people who’ve been here 30 years or more — remember the great lengths some of our community members went to keep our small town unique and personal. In the ’70s, there was great angst that big box stores like Lucky’s and Long’s (remember them?) would anchor a shopping center south of town. Saks Fifth Avenue would get a foothold. In the ’80s, the big fear was that the Wine Train would ruin the town by depositing tourists who would crowd Main Street. Safeway was the perceived threat in the ’90s; the grocery chain was considering a plan to build a 24/7 megastore on the Adams Street property adjacent to the library. In each case, hundreds of citizens turned out to protest what they envisioned as an affront to the “hometown” character of our small community. Including me, I was there each time. But like Libby Shafer’s comments , I have done an about face.

What I see now is that all the protests were at least partly successful. The community is still one I love and want to live in. And St. Helena still looks much like it did in 1980 (although now the roads are full of cracks and potholes, the infrastructure is crumbling above and below, city buildings need major repairs). There are no big box stores. St. Helena residents must drive to Napa or Santa Rosa to pick up many of their everyday items — or order online and have them delivered, creating more traffic. Before the coronavirus pandemic, the Wine Train came to St. Helena, disembarked passengers onto buses to wineries and tied up traffic but deposited no shoppers to frequent our stores. Safeway remodeled itself in its original location (this is actually a good thing).