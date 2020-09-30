Koberstein responds to Galbraith

I’m often asked about the reason for my vote on the CIA dorms. The answer is: the law. As elected officials, we have a duty to weigh issues impartially, make our decisions without fear or favor and adhere to the rule of law. The CIA project (i) was inconsistent with the General Plan; (ii) did not satisfy the Zoning Ordinance conditional use standards in part due to excessive wastewater demand on the troubled Crinella Pump Station; and (iii) failed to satisfy parking and setback variance standards. Denying the appeal without prejudice allowed CIA to quickly redesign and resubmit; CIA never did.

As for the general fund transfer to the water fund for the York Creek Dam removal, the dam was of no use or benefit to the water rate payers. It is not part of the water system. Project costs soared over the years that the city failed to remove the dam. Saddling current water rate payers with the full cost of removal was not equitable under the unique facts and circumstances.

When you vote in the minority on two cases as the former Mayor and Vice-Mayor did in these instances, the principled thing to do is move on and refrain from condemning fellow City Council members for years on end.

Mary Koberstein

St. Helena City Council

Editor's note: This letter addresses statements in former Mayor Alan Galbraith's Sept. 24 letter "Galbraith endorses White, Hall, Hardy."