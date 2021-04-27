Landfill/composting fire risk

Viable alternatives exist to these sites that originated in the 1960s, and these alternatives should be presented to our community.

Why continue fire risk at the landfill and Whitehall Lane composting site if we don't have to?

Having the landfill continue to operate and add to its fuel load at this remote high-wind, high-fire tier site puts our community at greater fire risk than if operations were moved to less fire-sensitive areas. It's as simple as that. It's a binary question. Do we want more fire risk or less?

If we want less, we must consider moving these operations.

in 2017, The Tubbs Fire, with winds over 50 miles per hour, travelled at three miles an hour and in one night raced 15 miles from north of Calistoga to Santa Rosa, causing massive devastation to Sonoma County communities.

We were fortunate in St. Helena and Upvalley that night that wind patterns north of Mount St. Helena took the fire in a different direction.

And while our good fortune was somebody else's tragedy, what do wind pattern maps show if a fire originates in a remote, high wind canyon in the upper Napa Valley, just five miles north of St. Helena, and gets out of control?