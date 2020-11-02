Landmark resolution by the St Helena City Council: Read all about it

On Oct. 22, a special council meeting unanimously passed Resolution 2020. What is Resolution 2020 and why should we care?

Discussion that preceded the reading of the proposal at the City Council Meeting of Oct. 22 read: The proposed adoption of this resolution is part of the process for the City to enhance its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. The City is committed to listening to residents and community members of all backgrounds in order to create effective and lasting change for a more just community. The St. Helena City Council crafted this resolution from a holistic perspective, recognizing that both social and racial justice is intersectional and impacts individuals and groups differently. Coming from a holistic point of view, where all voices are heard, will allow.

Resolution 2020 - Resolution of the city council of the city of Saint Helena, state of California, affirming that discrimination and systemic racism constitute a public health crisis causing disparities in mental wellbeing, language access, housing, economic development, health, and criminal justice experience, and reaffirming its commitment to advancing justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion in the city.