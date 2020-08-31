Leadership is the key to our success in St. Helena

Outstanding mayors recognize this peril and commit to being “all-in” for their team. They jealously protect the reputation of their council as committed “public servants.” They avoid using their office to advantage themselves or their circle of friends. They understand that being a part of a team is profoundly meaningful because it creates a deeply fulfilling sense of pride, fellowship, camaraderie and loyalty. Relationships are not expendable, and neither is the city council.

The most effective mayors know that this sense of mutual interdependence is one of the greatest forces at their disposal and that an interdependent team facilitates council collaboration where the effort can be divided and the effect multiplied.

5. They influence others to take action, pushing through inertia, adversity and resistance.

Finally, successful mayors realize that influence comes from personal power, not power emanating from a position or title. They listen intently with a commitment to their council to act upon what they hear. They are the council’s cheerleader, modeling commitment and perseverance and not wavering or deflecting under political pressure.