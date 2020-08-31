Leadership is the key to our success in St. Helena

When evaluating a mayoral candidate’s qualifications, voters often focus on attentiveness, good character, likeability and positions taken on policies, projects or political issues. Although important, these factors mostly become irrelevant without the basic leadership skills to ensure council success. I would hasten to add that all the good intentions, all the passion for transformational change and all the exuberance for decisive action are meaningless if a city council is left adrift and purposeless.
Having worked with and observed several mayors over many years, I have found that those who value council member relationships and continually work to create a sense of purpose and meaning generally fare much better. Council success is much more likely to occur when mayors possess these five traits:
1. They inspire city council members to accomplish exceptional work.
Inspirational leadership is essential to a well-functioning city council. There are many paths that a mayor can take to inspire, but the primary path is through clear, consistent communication, where the mayor projects and instills confidence, shares critical information, sets realistic expectations and encourages a sense of teamwork and belonging. Even if there is disagreement on an issue or approach, a mayor can inspire by consciously caring about each individual council member and by granting each a sense of autonomy as they serve on council or represent the city on various boards and commissions.
2. They set realistic, achievable goals and provide a framework for the council to excel.
Effective mayors must be willing to develop realistic, achievable goals that are common, compelling, and cooperative. Common goals ensure that our city council is working toward the same end and not at cross-purposes. Compelling goals generate the necessary buy-in, energy and motivation to actually achieve them. And goals that are cooperative in nature promote a team approach, not simply individual effort. The “I alone can do this” leadership style is rarely effective and often harmful.
3. They take an analytical approach to strategy and decision-making.
The best mayors often are the best strategists. They leverage data, information and best practices to drive their strategies and decision-making, but they balance this approach with common sense and experience. Great mayors also know how to create efficient decision-making processes that allow the council, staff and community to participate as stakeholders. But ultimately, they insist on a “debate, decide and take action” spirit.
4. They build a committed, collaborative team with deep bonds.
Mayors sometimes choose to devote more time, attention or preferential treatment to special interests or supporters rather than the important work of their own council. Or they sometimes cede council power by deferring excessively to the wishes of city management. However, in doing either, they inadvertently send the wrong message: that their interests and loyalties lie not with the city council, but elsewhere.
Outstanding mayors recognize this peril and commit to being “all-in” for their team. They jealously protect the reputation of their council as committed “public servants.” They avoid using their office to advantage themselves or their circle of friends. They understand that being a part of a team is profoundly meaningful because it creates a deeply fulfilling sense of pride, fellowship, camaraderie and loyalty. Relationships are not expendable, and neither is the city council.
The most effective mayors know that this sense of mutual interdependence is one of the greatest forces at their disposal and that an interdependent team facilitates council collaboration where the effort can be divided and the effect multiplied.
5. They influence others to take action, pushing through inertia, adversity and resistance.
Finally, successful mayors realize that influence comes from personal power, not power emanating from a position or title. They listen intently with a commitment to their council to act upon what they hear. They are the council’s cheerleader, modeling commitment and perseverance and not wavering or deflecting under political pressure.
And in times of adversity or division, their true character is revealed. They realize they are in the eye of the storm and that being calm, focused and resolute serves as a beacon to their city council. They refuse to point fingers or make decisions impulsively or out of frustration. They encourage their council (and the community) to look beyond their differences and instead search for common ground for the common good.
Leadership is the key to our success. However, in offering this perspective, I do not intend to substitute my judgment as a council member for yours as a voter. I only hope that you do not underestimate the importance of these five core leadership competencies as you consider the role and responsibilities of the mayor and evaluate each candidate’s qualifications for the office.
Dohring serves as Vice Mayor for the City of St. Helena.
