Leadership means working together

Instead of going on the defensive, Geoff has responded and acted as someone who really does want to work together for the good of the St. Helena community. It would be good to see others on the council do the same. While team building may help you work together, divided votes, energetic discussions, differing viewpoints, all add up to a vibrant discourse leading to decisions that matter, that last. The way forward has to combine the voices, the viewpoints, and the needs in a way that rewards the process, and ultimately, the community. Divergent views and causes drive a passionate vision that will enrich St. Helena

If the council really does want to work together, then honor why Geoff was re-elected. Honor the votes of those who chose him. Honor St. Helena by seeking the best solutions. Right now, it seems that there is a concerted effort to thwart the mayor as opposed to creating shared solutions for current issues facing St. Helena. You each have gifts which can play a role in a more holistic vision for St. Helena, if indeed you wish to be that team.

Maybe instead of attacking Geoff for caring about the environment, for connecting and caring about the well-being of the people who live here, and addressing tough issues and asking uncomfortable questions, the council might explore why St. Helena voters want Geoff. After all, they are who you serve, right?