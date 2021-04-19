Leadership means working together

I am concerned and more than a little confused by the actions, words, and focus of the St. Helena City Council. We are emerging from a pandemic and monstrous fires. One would think this would be a time when our leaders would pull together to repair what was broken and prepare for the future challenges.
That does not seem to be the case. A recent, headline in the Star: “St. Helena councilmembers open up in frank, sometimes difficult team-building exercise” opens another door. A couple of minor thoughts; what was the vision for facilitating this “exercise?” It seems that it turned into an opportunity to pile on one person and resort to bullying tactics -- to build a “team?”
Another thought, it is odd to me that each of those finding fault with Mayor Ellsworth received fewers votes than he did. In case you didn’t know, Geoff Ellsworth received more votes than any other single candidate for city council or mayor. Seems to me that council members are there to serve their community. This community elected Geoff to be their mayor. St. Helena is a small community. It is almost certain that some of your voters also voted for Geoff. Seems like the folks in St. Helena want a different kind of team than the one that pounced on Geoff.
Instead of going on the defensive, Geoff has responded and acted as someone who really does want to work together for the good of the St. Helena community. It would be good to see others on the council do the same. While team building may help you work together, divided votes, energetic discussions, differing viewpoints, all add up to a vibrant discourse leading to decisions that matter, that last. The way forward has to combine the voices, the viewpoints, and the needs in a way that rewards the process, and ultimately, the community. Divergent views and causes drive a passionate vision that will enrich St. Helena
If the council really does want to work together, then honor why Geoff was re-elected. Honor the votes of those who chose him. Honor St. Helena by seeking the best solutions. Right now, it seems that there is a concerted effort to thwart the mayor as opposed to creating shared solutions for current issues facing St. Helena. You each have gifts which can play a role in a more holistic vision for St. Helena, if indeed you wish to be that team.
Maybe instead of attacking Geoff for caring about the environment, for connecting and caring about the well-being of the people who live here, and addressing tough issues and asking uncomfortable questions, the council might explore why St. Helena voters want Geoff. After all, they are who you serve, right?
Open, vibrant, and even challenging, discourse will lead to better decisions than team thinking will. A community needs to have access to perspectives you might be uncomfortable with. That is OK.
It is vital to have the challenging voices, the different perspectives, the outside the box thinking at a time when we are face unprecedented challenges. The old ways will not get us home. A combination of thinking and vision is needed, not a lock-step council.
Please take the opportunity to learn from one another, to find ways to work together, in the face of what we have all recently endured. That is what your community needs right now. That is leadership.
Jim King
Napa