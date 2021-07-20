Leaf Blower Blues

Oh, insolent intruder
peace-shattering nuisance,
your noxious fumes, airborne plumes —
invade lungs and ears
cochlear cilia tremble
coughs hack,
Residents run for cover
Will we begin in wine country
to mask for leaf blower pollution?
Sell combo packs to tourists —
chic mask and noise cancelling ear plugs
Will we still be able to smell the wine?
Oh, calamity!
No respite for residents, seven days a week —
Seven days a week!
noise exceeding sixty-five decibel ordinance;
frustrated neighbors do the policing
Code sits ignored at City Hall, covered
with a thick layer of dirt blown
into the open window
on a stinking cloud of petrol
Toxin-spewing, ear-busting blowers
chasing with ant eater noses
one resistant leaf that catches —
clings until the next leaf blower finds it,
sniffing like a hunting dog to force it hence,
into the adjacent yard
Oh, city bureaucrats,
sitting in offices above the din
while we scurry like rats —
Hurry, hurry! Shut the doors,
close the windows
Oh, accountability, St. Helena!
we beg of you —
Rewrite the city code
ban gas-powered polluters —
Offer rebates on electric tech,
Lead please, lead us
into this advancing
century,
Put peace and quiet back in our town
Valli Ferrell
St. Helena