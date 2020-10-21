League of Women Voters recommend an election plan

As of Oct. 5, all active registered California votes were sent a vote-by-mail ballot for the Nov. 3 election. We encourage you to vote by mail. It is safe and secure and will help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Fewer people at the vote centers makes voting safer for those who must vote in person, such as someone who needs an accessible voting device.

Now is a good time to make a voting plan. Find out what is on your ballot in your Napa County Voter Information Guide or at votersedge.org. Use these resources and those available at the League of Women Voters of Napa County website: lwvnapa.org to learn more about the state ballot measures and candidates.

When you complete your vote-by-mail ballot, follow the instructions carefully, including sealing, signing, and dating the outside of the official return envelope. Remember, you don't have to vote for every measure or race for your ballot to count, vote for what you know.