League of Women Voters recommend an election plan

As of Oct. 5, all active registered California votes were sent a vote-by-mail ballot for the Nov. 3 election. We encourage you to vote by mail. It is safe and secure and will help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Fewer people at the vote centers makes voting safer for those who must vote in person, such as someone who needs an accessible voting device.
Now is a good time to make a voting plan. Find out what is on your ballot in your Napa County Voter Information Guide or at votersedge.org. Use these resources and those available at the League of Women Voters of Napa County website: lwvnapa.org to learn more about the state ballot measures and candidates.
When you complete your vote-by-mail ballot, follow the instructions carefully, including sealing, signing, and dating the outside of the official return envelope. Remember, you don't have to vote for every measure or race for your ballot to count, vote for what you know.
You have several options for returning your ballot. You can mail it in - postage is paid by the Elections Department. Your ballot must be postmarked on or before Nov. 3. You can hand-deliver your ballot to a drop box, any Vote Center, or go to the Elections Department where there will be drive-up delivery services. Please remember, your ballot must be delivered before 8 p.m. on election day, Nov. 3.
Whatever option you choose, do it early.
If you choose to vote in person, find polling places on the countyofnapa.org website. Many drop box and Vote Center locations have changed for this election. Vote Centers will be open from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3. Before the entrance to a Vote Center, temperature checks will be taken. Masks and physical distancing are required. Bring your vote-by-mail ballot with you to help guide you through the ballot.
Finally, remember to proudly wear your "I voted" sticker and check in with people you know to make sure they have a voting plan and follow through. Our democracy depends on it.
Veda Florez, President
League of Women Voters of Napa County
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!