Lessons learned by a Glass Fire survivor

As “wildfire season” is well underway, it is up to each of us to do what we can to prepare or reach out to ask for assistance to do so. We are fortunate that Napa County has a network of resources ready to help everyone to be prepared. But are you? Sometimes it takes an honest story to move us from “yes, I know it’s a good idea” to “yes, I am ready!” We are extremely grateful to Karen Wyard for sharing the following story:
Yes, I’m one of the many Glass Fire evacuees who lost their home in Deer Park during last September’s fire storm. I am no stranger to preparedness having been an active member of Napa Valley COAD (Community Organizations Active in Disaster) for almost two years. BUT, I made a couple of critical errors the night of the fire — which could have proven fatal if I had not been "looked after" by friends, family and local officials (thank you all)! I want to share what I learned during my somewhat panicked escape early that morning in the darkness before sunrise.
I had my "go bag" packed and ready, three boxes of cherished family photos and important documents already in the car, my cat carrier/cat food by the door, car gassed up and pointed down my narrow, steep driveway for a fast exit. I was PREPARED. Having just evacuated successfully for a week during the August fires, I was confident that I could work my plan again.
Not a bad plan for a single "senior" woman living alone, right? WRONG! Unfortunately, I ignored a cardinal rule of preparedness — STAY INFORMED BY GETTING ALERTS. I let my guard down when I decided that night to turn the ringer off my phone due to an excessive amount of robocalls I’d been receiving. With the ringer off I never heard or woke up for the 4+ Nixle warnings or the 10+ phone calls and countless texts from neighbors, friends and relatives frantically trying to reach me. Only when two sheriff’s deputies entered my home at 5:15 a.m. did I know there was a raging, out-of-control fire down the street fast approaching. I asked "How long?" and they said "15 minutes or faster to leave" and then left to check other homes.
It was still dark, but I had power so I quickly dressed, threw some other things in the car and was in the process of stuffing my now-panicked cat into her soft zip-up carrier for transport. It was a struggle being alone and then suddenly the electricity went off! It was pitch dark, I had one hand on the cat, the other hand on the carrier and a flashlight in my mouth — but this cat was not having ANY of this. I decided to put the cat in the car loose without the carrier.
Finally ready to go, I approached my car with flashlight in hand, but the moment I opened my car door, my cat jumped out, knocking me over as I tried to grab her. and ran away! I spent five precious minutes calling for her knowing that she’d never come back to me. Smelling strong smoke, I got nervous and decided I had to leave.
As I retreated (morosely sans cat) out of Deer Park through the police barriers of no return and drove over to Highway 29, I joined the other fleeing residents on the highway. As I watched the fire in my rearview mirror, I took inventory of my worldly belongings in the car — my "go bag," medicine, boxes of treasured photos and important documents, extra clothes. It was profoundly sad watching the fire and smoke devour my neighborhood of 33 years. I will always be grateful to the brave firefighters and sheriff’s deputies who saved me and attempted to save all of our homes.
I’ve laughed and cried during the months since the fire. Things have steadily gotten better and I’ve learned a lot about surviving a fire. Please learn from my mistakes and get prepared now. Make plans, practice evacuating, leave early if your personal circumstances require you to do so. Look out for your neighbors. Keep those phones on. We can do this and we’ll do it together with planning and preparation!
Napa County people are wonderful and resources are there to help. I was already plugged into the system and knew who to contact. COAD and my own agency, UpValley Family Centers (UVFC), help fire survivors and can point anyone in the right direction for services. Fire survivors can call UVFC for assistance at 707-965-5010.
My lessons learned:
• ALWAYS KEEP YOUR PHONE “ON” and charged especially during high fire season. Sign up for NIXLE! You can be ultra-prepared but if you don’t get the warning message or evacuation order, your preparation may be useless. Sign up for Nixle by texting your zip code to 888777.
• IF YOU DO NOT HAVE CELL COVERAGE, turn on a radio in your house or car to get the latest information. Sources include: KVON at 1440AM; Calistoga Emergency station at 1670 AM; KBBF Bilingual Station at 81.9FM.
• CHECK ON YOUR INSURANCE NOW — both homeowners and renters. I had a good homeowner’s policy which took a sting out of the loss. You’ll need the resources.
• GET A HARD COVER PET CARRIER for your pet(s) and practice putting them inside. Take advantage of CART’s new pet evacuation kits for older adults. For more information call CART at 707-253-4382 or email info@napacart.org.
• WHEN EVACUATING, get out the area as quickly as possible. Traffic needs to keep moving for emergency vehicles and other evacuees. Don’t linger to watch the fire. Keep moving. There is nothing you can do at this point.
• HAVE FAITH IN YOUR PETS TO SURVIVE — Yes, that darn cat showed up a week later. She had bolted across the street and hidden under the pool deck. She was slightly singed but otherwise fine after the vet wrapped her paws.
• IF YOU ARE EVER TRAPPED IN A FIRE SITUATION follow the guidelines provided by CalFire at https://www.readyforwildfire.org/prepare-for-wildfire/go-evacuation-guide/what-to-do-if-trapped.
Submitted by Julie Spencer, Executive Director, Rianda House Senior Activity Center that serves UpValley seniors. Contact us at 707-963-8555 ext. 101, info@riandahouse.org, or visit the website to view the weekly activity newsletter, The Wrinkle: www.riandahouse.org
