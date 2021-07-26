Lessons learned by a Glass Fire survivor

As “wildfire season” is well underway, it is up to each of us to do what we can to prepare or reach out to ask for assistance to do so. We are fortunate that Napa County has a network of resources ready to help everyone to be prepared. But are you? Sometimes it takes an honest story to move us from “yes, I know it’s a good idea” to “yes, I am ready!” We are extremely grateful to Karen Wyard for sharing the following story:

Yes, I’m one of the many Glass Fire evacuees who lost their home in Deer Park during last September’s fire storm. I am no stranger to preparedness having been an active member of Napa Valley COAD (Community Organizations Active in Disaster) for almost two years. BUT, I made a couple of critical errors the night of the fire — which could have proven fatal if I had not been "looked after" by friends, family and local officials (thank you all)! I want to share what I learned during my somewhat panicked escape early that morning in the darkness before sunrise.

I had my "go bag" packed and ready, three boxes of cherished family photos and important documents already in the car, my cat carrier/cat food by the door, car gassed up and pointed down my narrow, steep driveway for a fast exit. I was PREPARED. Having just evacuated successfully for a week during the August fires, I was confident that I could work my plan again.