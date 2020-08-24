 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lester Hardy has my vote for St. Helena City Council

Lester Hardy has my vote for St. Helena City Council

{{featured_button_text}}
Star.jpg

I am writing to endorse Lester Hardy for St. Helena City Council. Mr. Hardy has both the experience and leadership qualities necessary to solve complex issues in difficult times. He knows how to work collaboratively because he knows how to listen to people with opinions different from his own and how to learn from them. Lester Hardy is uniquely qualified to help the council and our community meet the many challenges we face. He has my vote.

Pavi Micheli

St. Helena

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News