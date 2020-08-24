Lester Hardy has my vote for St. Helena City Council

I am writing to endorse Lester Hardy for St. Helena City Council. Mr. Hardy has both the experience and leadership qualities necessary to solve complex issues in difficult times. He knows how to work collaboratively because he knows how to listen to people with opinions different from his own and how to learn from them. Lester Hardy is uniquely qualified to help the council and our community meet the many challenges we face. He has my vote.
Pavi Micheli
St. Helena
