Lester Hardy is right choice for St. Helena City Council

I have known City Council candidate Lester Hardy as a neighbor, friend and community member for years. Lester has my vote because he is passionately concerned about the effects of climate change on our water system, environment and quality of life. He has a forward thinking outlook on the local economy and the future of St. Helena.

We would be fortunate to have Lester’s leadership, deep knowledge and broad experience on the City Council at this critical time when so many difficult and complicated issues are before us. I appreciate that he listens to all sides of an issue with an open mind to find solutions that are in the best interest of our small town.