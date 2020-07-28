Let’s give Mary a chance to get us back on track

To all those who have been longing to see our streets free of tourists, how happy are you now? Thanks to COVID-19 we now have shuttered shops, failing restaurants, and crumbling sidewalks. Mayor Geoff has not done anything in the past to promote St. Helena and he evidently has neither the will nor the experience to lead us out of this mess.

Mary Koberstein has the capabilities and the motivation to lead us forward. As a lawyer and former city planner in a large city, as well as in St. Helena, she is experienced in city governance. Let's give her a chance to get this city back on track.

Lynda Tunney

St. Helena

