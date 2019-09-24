The headlines we see every day about the climate are unsettling. We see the Amazon rain forest on fire and the continued demise of the Antarctic. We feel helpless and it seems impossible to make a difference.
I would like to propose something we can do locally so that we can all feel that we are making a difference. My idea is an initiative to plant 1 million trees in the Napa Valley over the next five years. This is not an initiative that needs a vote, but is something the community can rally around to do something to help the valley.
Working locally to help ourselves and showing other communities the way will in the end help everyone.
Michael Honig
Rutherford