Let’s put the puzzle together

Maybe I am off-base, but I do not think it is unreasonable or imprudent to invite creative concepts from well-qualified, experienced developers who could help us deliver the civic amenities and employee housing we desire. This process could include a wide-ranging look at multiple sites and multiple developments, and it could be combined with bond financing and property tax assessments if indeed the latter revenue strategy is supported by the community.

For example, the proponents of a hotel on a private property might consider building civic amenities or employee housing on one of our public sites. Or the potential long-term use of the college property or Catholic school site may free up public space for revenue-generating, private development. Should we not be asking these questions? Should we not be taking a broad view of our opportunities and challenges, rather than narrowly focusing on one proposal or property at a time? Should we not be examining all the pieces of this complex puzzle?

To be clear, any proposals we receive may or may not include a hotel or resort, and the development locations may or may not involve public properties. But this should not be the emphasis of our invitation. Instead, proposers must figure out what our community desires and what can be delivered logistically and financially.