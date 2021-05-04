Let’s put the puzzle together

The city’s anticipated relocation of its operations to the Upper Napa Valley College creates a new and exciting opportunity for the community to take a comprehensive approach to the use and development of city-owned properties, including the current city hall/police department site, the Railroad Avenue property, the Corporation Yard and the Adams Street property. Let’s use our time productively to put the puzzle together.
The city’s 2009 Vision Statement is the most recent expression of the community’s expectations for civic development. The vision statement includes a community and civic center, an amphitheater, an expanded library, a home for the St. Helena Historical Society and a city hall/law enforcement facility. Employee housing and commercial development are also contemplated.
Unfortunately, the promise of the 2009 Vision Statement still has not been honored. Twelve years later, none of these contemplated uses have materialized because there is no financing plan to make the community’s vision a reality. Hopes and dreams can only take us so far.
Given the community’s need for employee housing and civic facilities -- and the city’s limited resources -- it is important that we approach our public property development carefully and systematically. We cannot be driven by ad hoc impulse decisions that contravene orderly, coordinated and predictable development.
In my experience, the piecemeal approach to land-use development simply generates more ad hoc proposals from equally well-meaning applicants. Each incremental change is small on its face, appearing to have little effect on the remaining property under consideration. However, responding to project-by-project requests from individual applicants is not planning. It is an approach that results in hodgepodge development, inefficient infrastructure, poor service delivery and disconnected land uses.
The city does not have the financial resources to build a new or upgraded library, employee housing, recreation facility, amphitheater or city hall. By necessity, we have to be open to big picture planning, creative financial solutions, and public/private partnerships.
This financial reality is what prompted my Adams Street discussion at our April 1 goal-setting session. My intent was to encourage our staff, council, and community to explore how we can finally deliver our 2009 Vision Statement without resorting to piecemeal development of Adams Street. With an older proposal for amphitheater/parking lot/historical society space and now a newer proposal for affordable housing on Adams Street, I became concerned that our focus would become overly myopic.
The downside to such tunnel vision is that we may miss other creative opportunities to make the 2009 Vision Statement a reality. In response, I suggested that we may want to consider a process that generates alternative proposals to advance the components of our 2009 Vision Statement.
Maybe I am off-base, but I do not think it is unreasonable or imprudent to invite creative concepts from well-qualified, experienced developers who could help us deliver the civic amenities and employee housing we desire. This process could include a wide-ranging look at multiple sites and multiple developments, and it could be combined with bond financing and property tax assessments if indeed the latter revenue strategy is supported by the community.
For example, the proponents of a hotel on a private property might consider building civic amenities or employee housing on one of our public sites. Or the potential long-term use of the college property or Catholic school site may free up public space for revenue-generating, private development. Should we not be asking these questions? Should we not be taking a broad view of our opportunities and challenges, rather than narrowly focusing on one proposal or property at a time? Should we not be examining all the pieces of this complex puzzle?
To be clear, any proposals we receive may or may not include a hotel or resort, and the development locations may or may not involve public properties. But this should not be the emphasis of our invitation. Instead, proposers must figure out what our community desires and what can be delivered logistically and financially.
We can then determine which proposal provides the most financially viable, environmentally superior, community-oriented plan that best delivers our community’s overall vision and values.
If we forgo a comprehensive approach that could generate several viable and worthy options, we set ourselves up for 12 more years of delay and failure. On the other hand, if we seek innovative, realistic proposals from experienced, well-capitalized developers who can help make our 2009 community vision a reality, we demonstrate a commitment to the responsible, equitable stewardship of our public assets.
Note: The opinions expressed herein are mine individually and are not intended to represent the official positions of the City of St. Helena or the St. Helena City Council.
Paul Dohring
Vice Mayor, City of St. Helena