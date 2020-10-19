Let’s respond to our inquiries with our vote: Rosaura Segura for St. Helena City Council

In recent years, an inquiry has repeatedly surfaced within the citizenry of cities, St. Helena not being an exception: “Where are the Latino candidates for office? Why are Latinos not taking their part in political participation and governance seriously? Where is the voice for the Latinos?”
In my 65 years as a resident of St. Helena, I have been privy to the election for the city council of two Latino/Hispanic persons of Mexican descent. In 1988 Anthony Perez was elected and in 2008 Catarina Sanchez.
In the current 2020 elections for City Council, St. Helena citizens have a solid, qualified and eager contender vying for a seat on our city’s governing board to answer that long-standing inquiry of Latino presence in the local political arena. Her name is Rosaura Segura, with deep roots of over 40 years in St. Helena.
I emphasize the “deep” roots because Rosaura’s father, Mr. Enrique Segura, came to St. Helena originally as a seasonal worker in the early 1950s with the Bracero labor program, which initiated during World War II between the United States and México. His assignment was at Charles Krug where he earned the respect of his coworkers and bosses and tended the vineyards for their award-winning wines until his retirement in 1981.
Rosaura has the same dedication and passion as her father and is a successful businessperson, vineyard owner and strong advocate of/ for our farm worker community.
Her experience as an elected official is a successful four-year tenure as a Board Trustee for Napa Valley College, where this year she exercised the role of Board President. As an Assistant Superintendent/Vice President of Student Affairs at Napa Valley College, I can personally attest to her ability for handling meetings with delicate issues and public concern. She is open to any and all views of a public issue. She is inquisitive, methodical in her processing and does not rush to judgment. This is a skill-set required of a true public servant.
In addition, Rosaura has formerly held leadership roles with the Mexican American Vintners Association (MAVA) and has been a respected collaborator/consultant with the local grape growers/vintners in researching solutions to the farm worker-housing dilemma, which have generated three labor camps for housing single-male seasonal workers.
Rosaura’s cultural background has carried a strong, active leadership voice in the iterations of the Multicultural Committees of St. Helena. Her bilingual/bicultural upbringing and abilities allow Rosaura to effectively communicate in two languages and comfortably relate to the nearly 33% (and growing) Latino demographic in the City of St. Helena.
In short, we have the opportunity to answer our desires for a representative of the Latino/Hispanic/Mexican heritage citizens of St. Helena with our vote.
Be certain that Rosaura Segura for City Council is my vote.
Oscar De Haro
St. Helena
