Let’s respond to our inquiries with our vote: Rosaura Segura for St. Helena City Council

In recent years, an inquiry has repeatedly surfaced within the citizenry of cities, St. Helena not being an exception: “Where are the Latino candidates for office? Why are Latinos not taking their part in political participation and governance seriously? Where is the voice for the Latinos?”

In my 65 years as a resident of St. Helena, I have been privy to the election for the city council of two Latino/Hispanic persons of Mexican descent. In 1988 Anthony Perez was elected and in 2008 Catarina Sanchez.

In the current 2020 elections for City Council, St. Helena citizens have a solid, qualified and eager contender vying for a seat on our city’s governing board to answer that long-standing inquiry of Latino presence in the local political arena. Her name is Rosaura Segura, with deep roots of over 40 years in St. Helena.

I emphasize the “deep” roots because Rosaura’s father, Mr. Enrique Segura, came to St. Helena originally as a seasonal worker in the early 1950s with the Bracero labor program, which initiated during World War II between the United States and México. His assignment was at Charles Krug where he earned the respect of his coworkers and bosses and tended the vineyards for their award-winning wines until his retirement in 1981.