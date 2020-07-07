Let St. Helena voters decide Adams Street issue

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am very disappointed in our city attorney's recent recommendation to the city council: To decline to place the Adams Street Initiative on the ballot.

At a minimum, residents were expecting an "impartial report" discussing the impacts the initiative would have on the city if it were to be adopted.

To deny residents the opportunity to vote on this initiative would be a mistake and only cause further angst and division within our community.

The city has other options to raise revenue. Let the voters decide on this issue!

Tom Belt

St. Helena

Editor's Note: The St. Helena City Council was expected to discuss this issue at a special meeting at 6 p.m., Wednesday, July 8. The above letter was addressed to the St. Helena City Council.